Boeing to Restart Production in Washington State With 27,000 Workers

Boeing plans to resume commercial airplane production in Washington State by bringing about 27,000 employees back to work, the company said on Thursday. Most will return by the end of next week.

The announcement is the first attempt at large-scale resumption of business activity by a U.S. corporation since the coronavirus outbreak forced companies and government officials to shut down most nonessential work. President Trump is pushing businesses and states to reopen the economy by May 1 or earlier.

“Following thorough reviews of local conditions, we’ve started restoring operations at some sites where work has been suspended,” Boeing’s chief executive, Dave Calhoun, said in a letter to employees.

Those returning to work will find new health and safety precautions in place, such as staggered start times, spread-out work areas and voluntary temperature screenings, the company said.