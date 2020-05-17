‘BOHOT HO GAYA AB!’ Zaan Khan of Hamari Bahu Silk SLAMS the producers for non-payment of dues | Bollywood Life

You may all think that TV and Bollywood industries are all hunky-dory with all the glitz and glamour but there’s also a bad side to it and it’s not what you expect it to be. People have to struggle a lot and face a lot of rejections, their personal life becomes public being a celebrity, so it’s not always a pretty picture that you think. Most of the time, the audience doesn’t get the whole picture. Such a sad reality given in these trying times has come forward as Zaan Khan, the lead of Hamari Bahu Silk along with other casts, Chahat Pandey and Reeva Chaudhary, of the TV show slammed the producers over non-payment of dues. Also Read – Hamari Bahu Silk: Naksh calls off the wedding with Paakhi, will tie the knot with Rimjhim?

“This is for me, for my co actors, my fellow technicians, my cameraman, my unit and my make up dada. I have worked with multiple productions in my career like Balaji telefilms, sphere origin, four lions, Fireworks, and many more and never have I had to deal with non-payment for the entire show. This is what the harsh reality of our industry is. Producers- @devyanirale, @guptajyoti12, Sudhanshu Tripathi wake up and pay all the technicians actors. BOHOT HO GAYA AB! stop being so inhuman,” he shared while sharing the news. Also Read – Chahat Pandey describes Hamari Bahu Silk co-star Zaan Khan as ‘great fun’

A source close to the show’s development, further revealed, “While the world is in lockdown and needs money to survive, the cast and crew of Zee TV’s Hamari Bahu Silk are almost begging and pleading to the biggies for their payments to be done. They are only asking for their own money, that the producer owes them, can you understand the frustration level? You have given your all to a show and for the service, you are not even paid, especially in this lockdown situation. A few character artists along with make-up personals have given up on the situation. They have been crying. It won’t be surprising if they resort to suicide as they are in a situation wherein ending their lives must seem easier than surviving and begging for their own money. Trust me, the situation is gross.”

