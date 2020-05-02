Bollywood And Hollywood Unites For Fundraiser Concert ‘I For India’

Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Source: Instagram | @iamsrk, @priyankachopra, @nickjonas, @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Social networking site, Facebook has collaborated with the Bollywood and Hollywood stars to put together a home concert called ‘I For India‘ to raise funds for COVID-19 . According to the company’s official statement, 100 percent proceeds from the concert will go towards GiveIndia — managed by the India COVID Response Fund.

Top celebrities from across India will deliver short performances from their homes in order to raise money. The concert will be happening on May 3 at 7:30 pm. The four-hour concert will witness 85 Bollywood and Hollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, A R Rahman, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner, Lilly Singh, Mindy Kaling and many more.

The vision of the concert is to entertain all those locked down at their homes, to pay a tribute to all the frontline workers who are working tirelessly to fight the deadly disease and to raise funds for those who have no work, no home and food to eat.

Karan Johar took to his Twitter and wrote, “#IFORINDIA, the concert for our times. 3rd May, 7:30 pm IST. Watch it LIVE worldwide on Facebook. 100% of proceeds go to the India COVID Response.”

Have a look at his tweet:

#IFORINDIA, the concert for our times. 3rd May, 7:30pm IST. Watch it LIVE worldwide on Facebook. 100% of proceeds go to the India COVID Response Fund set up by @GiveIndia

Tune in – https://t.co/4CJrfTfIpV

Donate now – https://t.co/yzXMagyy3z

Do your bit. #SocialForGood pic.twitter.com/WUz4nmpT2N — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 1, 2020

Other Bollywood stars lined up for the concert include Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, Arijit Singh, Diljit Dosanjh, Sidharth Malhotra, Ayushmann Khurrana, Parineeti Chopra, Madhuri Dixit and more. Hollywood stars like Will Smith, Lilly Singh, Bryan Adams will also participate in the event.

Now, we sure are tuning into this live concert, what about you guys?