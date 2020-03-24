Bollywood Celebrities Take Part In A Game Of Quarantine Antakshari On Instagram

Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor and Aparshakti Khurana (Source: Instagram | @missmalinibollywood)

What do we do when we are stuck at home and bored out of our wits during the ongoing coronavirus quarantine? We think of new ways to entertain ourselves and engage with other humans — albeit virtually! That’s exactly what Aparshakti Khurana did as he started a super fun ‘Quarantine Antakshari‘ with all his friends and colleagues from the industry.

Aparshakti started an antakshari game to kill time during the lockdown and it turned out to be quite fun! Arjun Kapoor joined in and sang ‘Ek Garan Chai Ki Pyaali Ho‘ to the T! He later nominated Vishal-Shekar to take up the challenge, saying they will sing better. Parineeti Chopra also joined in from her home, and sang ‘Tu Hi Re‘ from the film Bombay so beautifully, we vote for Pari to sing more! Ananya Panday also joined in with the song, Dheeme Dheeme along with director Shashank Khaitan and Karishma Tanna!

Swipe to see all of them singing:

Doesn’t this look like so much fun? The things technology and social media can do nowadays! Who would have thought we could actually have a virtual antakshari party one day? But again, who would have thought we would have to play virtual antakshari because we were quarantined and stuck at home due to a global pandemic?

This too shall pass, guys. Until then, we are super excited to see more such fun content from our favourite celebs!