Bollywood cinematographer Nadeem Khan hospitalised



Nadeem Khan is in the ICU.

Veteran Bollywood cinematographer Nadeem Khan was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai after he slipped on the staircase and fractured his collarbone and rib cage. He is in critical condition in the ICU.

Veteran actor Raza Murad, who is the cinematographer’s family friend, told indianexpress.com, “Nadeem Khan had an issue where he could not balance his body. I don’t know the medical term for it, but he has been suffering for a while now. He slipped on the staircase of his building and fractured his collarbone and rib cage. He is in ICU because there is internal bleeding in his brain and chest. He is at Lilavati Hospital.”

Son of legendary lyricist Rahi Masoom Raza, Nadeem Khan has worked as a cinematographer on films like Disco Dancer, King Uncle, Ilzaam and Aag Hi Aag. He also helmed Tirchi Topiwale, starring Inder Kumar, Monika Bedi and Chunky Pandey.

Nadeem Khan is the husband of singer Parvati Khan.

