Bollywood in self-quarantine: Fatima Sana Shaikh sweeps the floor, Bhumi Pednekar does an ‘ask me anything’

Actors in Bollywood are doing different things to keep moving and motivating fans while observing rules of self isolation. Dangal girl Fatima Sana Shaikh has been sweeping the floor and doing skipping to stay fit during this period, while Bhumi Pednekar decided to don some make-up and interact with fans via Instagram Ask Me A Quesion.

Fatima Sana Shaikh posted a picture as Instagram story where she is sitting on her haunches as she sweeps the floor with it, she wrote in Hindi in the style (spoken by the working class Mumbaikar): “Main jhaadu maarti.” In another series of video clips she shared, Fatima can be seen skipping. At one point, her rope keep hitting the ceiling fan, much to her annoyance. In another clip, she skips is a sideway inside her house. We can see a wall lined by family pictures.

Bhumi Pednekar, meanwhile, decided to interact with fans. She mentioned how she wasn’t bored but was just a bit anxious for whatever is happening around us. She that since she loves make-up, she decided to dress up (just to feel better). She asked fans to send her questions as part of ‘Ask Me A Question’. One fan asked about her home town and she mentioned that Mumbai was her hometown as she was born and brought up in the city. She added that for her, “it was the best city in the world”. She also said that she had just finished watching Sex Education on Netflix and had loved it.

She mentioned that her current favourite Hindi song from Shaayad from Love Aaj Kal 2 and that she loves her sister Samiksha Pednekar the most in the world. One person asked what is her motivation on losing weight, to which she said that that is what she is looking for at this moment — and that she has not left her bed and has only been eating.

Similarly, popular Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra posted a picture of himself sitting b his desk and chair and said how he had been busy “sketching and reading” in his period of quarantine. He wrote: “No filters No edits .. Everything Just The Way It Is . Do what you love .#sketching #thinking #reading #familytime #staysafe #home#creativity #nurture #bepositive #lovealways #motivation #designinspiration#doingwhatilove.”

