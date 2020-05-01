Bollywood mourns the demise of Kulmeet Makkar



Kulmeet Makkar was 60. (Photo: Kulmeet Makkar/Facebook)

Kulmeet Makkar, CEO of Producers Guild of India, passed away in Dharamshala after suffering a heart attack on Friday. He was 60.

Celebrities took to Twitter to offer their condolences.

Filmmaker Karan Johar shared on Twitter, “Kulmeet you were such an incredible pillar to all of us at the Producers Guild of India….relentlessly working for the industry and towards its enhancement and advancement… you left us too soon…We will miss you and always Remember you fondly…. Rest in peace my friend…”

Director Hansal Mehta tweeted, “Damn it… Now Kulmeet! RIP my friend.”

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai wrote on Twitter, “Another shock to BOLLYWOOD. KULMEET MAKKAR. Passed away coz of heart attack. Our precious friend of Fim N TV industry n CEO of @producersguild of india-a dedicated effective voice of industry to govt n various institutions. Loved by all. We will miss u sir! RIP”

Producers Ashoke Pandit, Shobu Yarlagadda, actor Sanjay Suri, film trade analysts Taran Adarsh and Girish Johar and others also took to social media to offer their condolences.

