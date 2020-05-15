Bollywood news on May 15: Shakuntala Devi to directly release on Amazon Prime Video and more

Shakuntala Devi will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

A war of sorts has begun between filmmakers and the theater owners since the announcement of Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo directly releasing on Amazon Prime Video was made on Thursday.

Big players like PVR and INOX slammed the makers of the Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer for bypassing a theatrical release, and the tensions will probably be deepened as another production house, Abundantia Entertainment, today announced that it will be releasing its Vidya Balan-starrer Shakuntala Devi on Amazon Prime Video.

Last week, the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) appealed to studio partners, producers, artistes and content creators to support the cinema exhibition sector by holding their films and releasing them in theaters once they are open again.

“MAI would like to urge all studio partners, producers, artistes and content creators to support the cinema exhibition sector, a vital part of the value chain, by holding and releasing their films in the theatres, once they open again.”

Streaming giants, which are currently the only source of fresh content, are benefiting from mainstream producers’ newfound interest in them as this will not only make them the one-stop destination for movies, but will also make them more powerful, at least in the near future, until cinemas become the happy, safe place for the audience once again.