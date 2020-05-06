BollywoodLife.com Awards 2020 — sizzling dance performances, rib-tickling standup acts, 45 sensational winners, 1 unforgettable event | Bollywood Life

It’s here! It’s finally here! Hundreds of nominees, 45 categories, 45 winners, thousands of votes and it now boils down to the culmination of what has been in meticulous planning for months. The BollywoodLife.com Awards 2020 has reached the final rung of its steep albeit fulfilling journey, and it gives us immense pleasure to unveil the entire ceremony before your eyes. From sizzling dance performances and rib-tickling standup comedy acts to Bollywood biggies lending their star-power and the long-awaited announcement of the 45 winners — this is one awards show you wouldn’t want to miss. Also Read – BL Awards 2020: Shakti Shetty wants your vote for being the Best Male OG Instagram Content Creator

The voting for the BL Awards 2020 began months in advance ans was divided into 45 different categories, with everyone from Bollywood stars and web series darlings to TikTok sizzlers and YouTube sensations and Instagram influencers being nominated for entertaining us to no end and keeping us glued to social media. In case you were among the few who missed out on a chance to vote for your favourite actors on influencers, fret not, as we’re doing a quick roundup of our categories and nominees. Also Read – BL Awards 2020: RJ Abhinav wants your vote for being the Most Experimental Creator on TikTok

Some of our major unconventional categories in Bollywood included the Social Media King and Queen, Social Media SwagSTAR (male and female), Fan Friendly Star (male and female), Selfie Star, Wittiest Star, Troll Assassin of the Year and Social Media Couple of the year, with the nominees covering an array of stars from Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Salman Khan to Nora Fatehi, Taapsee Pannu, Kartik Aaryan and Ayushmann Khurrana. Also Read – BL Awards 2020: Nidhi Mohan Kamal wants your vote for being the Best Female Fitness Blogger of the year

Coming to the digital space, there were categories like Best Actor, Best Actress, Most Popular Web Series, Best Director and best Script with the nominees including names like Manoj Bajpayee, Rasika Dugal, Shefali Shah, Sharib Hashmi, Flora Saini, Dia Mirza, Sunny Leone, Mohit Raina, Pankaj Tripathi, Raj and DK. Several popular names were also nominated from among TikTok celebs and Instagram and YouTube influencers under myriad exciting categories.

So, what are you waiting for? Get cracking and get watching the biggest awards show in lockdown, the BollywoodLife.com Awards 2020.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Helo and Instagram.