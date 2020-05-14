Boman Irani reveals he asked wife Zenobia for marriage on their first date, says, ‘I knew she was the one’ | Bollywood Life

One of Bollywood’s most talented actors Boman Irani has been happily married to Zenobia for 35 years now. It seems he proposed to her for marriage on their first date itself. He says that unlike today’s kids, he did not need to “figure it out” with time. Boman Irani says he knew she was the one after a month of chatting with her. In a long post on Humans of Bombay, he said it was love at first sight with Zenobia. He said, “It was love at first sight when Zenobia walked into my Wafer Shop. She made my day with just minutes of conversation. Soon, she began visiting everyday and I knew she liked me too–I mean, who needs so many wafers? Across-the-counter chats turned into calls–we’d talk about everything. But during her BSc exams, her dad said, ‘If you don’t mind, please don’t call for a month, she’s getting distracted!’ It was tough, but it cemented my feelings.” Also Read – Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Ranveer Singh’s leaked pictures and video from the sets raises our excitement for the film

He also revealed how he asked her for marriage on their first date together. And he recounted a funny moment after he had proposed. He told the site, "Finally, after her exams, we went on our first date. But before we even got the menus, I blurted, 'I think we should get married!' Kids these days will think I was bonkers but I didn't need to 'figure it out'. I knew she was the one. You know what she said next? 'Ya, of course. Oh, wait! I forgot my umbrella.' I'd just proposed & that's what she said! She thought it was raining when it was just the sound of a Sizzler plate!"

Boman Irani also spoke about how Zenobia was his moral compass after he made it big in Bollywood. He said, "I'm in the spotlight now, but she's my moral compass. Once, when I'd quoted a fee for a show, my manager realized their budget was larger. When I asked Zenobia about charging a higher fee, she said, 'No–you were happy with the 1st price so don't get greedy!' So I say, she may be bad for business but she's good for the soul."

He has often spoken about she is the perfect soulmate who is clear-headed and selfless. Boman said that Zenobia is very clear, especially about values.

