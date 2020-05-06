Bombay High Court orders Eros International to pay Bhansali Productions Rs. 19.39 lakh due for Deepika-Ranveer starrer, Ram-Leela | Bollywood Life

On Monday, the Bombay High Court ordered Eros International o pay up Rs. 19.39 lakh in dues owed to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bhansali Productions within three weeks. The decision came after the multiple award-winning filmmaker moved the court to seek damages and to restrain Eros International from further exploiting his Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh starrer Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, which had released back in 2013, on its way to being a stupendous hit at the box office. The film was jointly produced by Bhansali Productions and Eros International Media Limited. Also Read – Ranveer Singh’s impromptu dance on Deepika Padukone’s Nagada song is going VIRAL — watch video

Sanjay Leela Bhansali sought legal options after he felt he was left with no choice owing to a misleading and incorrect disclosure on the part of Eros International and its merger with Hollywood's STX Filmworks, claiming that neither STX nor other companies merging with Eros could claim any rights over Ram-Leela. Bhansali Productions, represented by senior counsel Zal Andhyarujina, and advocates Nausher Kohli, Parag Khandhar and Nachiket Yagnik, challenged an intimation filed by Eros International with Bombay Stock Exchange of an all-share merger with its parent company, Eros International Plc, and Hollywood's STX Filmworks. The proposed merger is likely to be come into effect by 30th June.

Bhansali Productions has sought urgent reliefs to restrain Eros International from selling, exploiting, licensing, distributing, and renewing rights over the Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh starrer. On the other hand, advocates Akshay Patil and Vikrant Zunjarrao, representing Eros International, claimed that the film was specifically mentioned in annual returns for the fiscal ending of 31st March 2019, which meant that there was no urgency to grant interim reliefs to Bhansali Productions.

However, the single-judge bench of Justice Burgess P Colabawalla noted: “I do not think that a case for ad-interim reliefs is made out at this stage, considering that the court is hearing only extremely urgent matters due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” after which he directed Eros to pay Rs. 19.39 lakh in dues to Bhansali Productions.

