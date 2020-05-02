Bombers deliver off the field to serve up joy to the faithful

news, local-news,

It’s a Saturday afternoon in May and the activity at UTAS Stadium normally is focused down on the ground ahead of another predictable bumper year for North Launceston. But the footy heroes of the Bombers are missing and the only goals being kicked are upstairs in a kitchen, hidden behind the empty stands. Inside lies a hearty group of selfless volunteers cutting, chopping, slicing and dicing ingredients all to feed people feeling vulnerable during the uncertainty of coronavirus. Their work ethic churning out mass meals is as slick as coach Taylor Whitford while delivering the goods, just as the handiwork is more akin to captain Brad Cox-Goodyer putting his finishing touches on the final product. The initiative of the State League club has its president Thane Brady relinquish his customary matchday duties in the postponed season and is found to be helping sort out meal packs instead. “We did it last year as one of our little business units, but it is the only operation that is allowed to continue at the moment,” Mr Brady says. “But because of the situation it has just blown out. It really has become just huge.” The mighty club that has won five senior premierships in the past six straight grand finals on the field are hitting the scoreboard even in limbo just the same, accounting for 768 meals in one day alone. Those sort of figures would make most chefs blush. It has coincided not only at the routines of restaurants and gastronomic pubs not able to cater for tasty dine-in dishes but with finances at home also being stretched. Mr Brady said volunteers have been overwhelmed by the growing popularity of the meals during the tough times after the service exceeded all expectations over how many hours would be required to pull the ambitious task off. “It seems to target a range of people,” Mr Brady said. “We have got people, who are elderly and with the virus can’t leave their houses. “We also have people who don’t want to go to the supermarket because they might pick up a germ. “We have a few single guys with mental health issues, so we take care of them. “We have one gentleman who’s in a wheelchair. “We do have a 92-year-old lady that we have delivered to because she can’t get out. “So there is a whole range of people, but it’s open anyone in the community. “We’re going from Invermay, then we’ll end up at Legana, we go out to Youngtown and Mayfield, over the road towards St Leonards. “So it’s been just a massive few days for us.” The exercise came out of volunteer club manager Peta Reitsema designing meals to assist other sporting clubs to feed hungry players and provide alternatives for canteens or functions before switching to a home delivery service. The Food for You packages that feature three meals each of roast lamb, curried sausages, satay chicken, beef stroganoff and spaghetti bolognese with a dozen assorted truffle balls are delivered to front doors of customers. The meals that work out to little more than $6 each is just enough to cover costs. “We are careful not to cash in on circumstance – that’s the message. We just actually want to do something for the community,” Mr Brady said. Interested persons can order contacting 0408585201 or at the North Launceston Football Club facebook page. Subscriptions are available here. Sign up to our Sport email here.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/XNrd2cZSgDkwxtPvHkJzsL/e7ab71cb-157e-4ca7-a62f-78f8070ff720.jpg/r628_148_6011_3189_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg