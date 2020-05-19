Boney Kapoor’s househelp tests positive for COVID-19, filmmaker assures Janhvi, Khushi and others are fine | Bollywood Life

A few days ago, Farah Khan Ali’s staff member was tested positive for COVID-19. Now Boney Kapoor has issued a statement in which he has said that his househelp Charan Sahu has also tested positive for Coronavirus. Janhvi Kapoor took to instagram and released a statement on behalf of her father. “I would like to inform that our house staff, Charan Sahu, aged 23 years, has tested positive for COVID-19. He was unwell on Saturday evening, was sent for test and kept in isolation. After receiving the test report, our Housing Society authorities were informed and then accordingly the BMC, who immediately started the process of getting him into a quarantine centre. My children, our other staff at home and I, all are fine and none of us are showing any symptoms. In fact, we haven’t left our home since the lockdown started,” the statement read. Also Read – Khushi Kapoor gets candid in her quarantine tape, says, ‘Obviously, sometimes, the hate gets to you, especially being so young’

Also Read – Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in throwback pic with Anshula, Khushi and Shanaya

The filmmaker said that they have been “diligently following the instructions” given to them by the BMC and added they will be in “self-quarantine for the next 14 days”. “All of us will be in self-quarantine for the next 14 days. We are thankful to Government of Maharashtra and BMC for their swift response,” said Boney Kapoor in the statement.

He added, “I am sharing this information because it is important not to feed rumours and panic. We will take precautions as required. We are sure that Charan will recover and be back at home with us soon.” Also Read – Vicky Kaushal opens up on his childhood birthday celebrations, and we all identify with it

Janhvi and Khushi have been quite active on social media in this lockdown and have been sharing their chronicles. We love these adorable videos and pictures of the Kapoor sisters. Janhvi and Khushi are undoubtedly the best sister duo ever. Recently, Janhvi Kapoor shared a video of sister Khushi Kapoor. In the video, we see Janhvi Kapoor has given a new dish to Khushi Kapoor to try. She has given her banana with toffee sauce. Khushi Kapoor is having it and has she has a disappointing reaction to it. However, Khushi sweetly tries to keep her sister’s heart.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Helo and Instagram.