BookMyForex Launches Next-Generation Foreign Exchange App with Real Time Forex Card Reloads

GURGAON, India, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — BookMyForex, India’s first online retail foreign exchange platform, announces the release of its latest app version, transforming the way international travellers manage their forex transactions. The standout feature of this release is the introduction of instant reloads on the BookMyForex True Zero Markup Card that enables users to digitally top up their forex card in real time. In addition to the revolutionary instant reloads, the app provides a streamlined and hassle-free order booking and order management experience through its intuitive interface along with card management features.

Commenting on the launch, Sudarshan Motwani, Founder and CEO of BookMyForex.com, stated, “We are thrilled to unveil our latest app, marking a significant stride in our mission to simplify forex transactions for international travellers. Running out of funds while abroad is stressful and relying on credit cards exacerbates the issue with exorbitant conversion charges, additional fees & often restrictive credit limits. Our instant reload feature address these concerns head-on removing the necessity of resorting to credit cards and offering unparalleled peace of mind to travellers. Our Forex Card can be purchased without the need to open a bank account, and our cards are door delivered on the same day that you place the order. With digital reloads in real-time, travellers can enjoy uninterrupted access to their money with BookMyForex-Yes Bank true zero markup forex card.”

The BookMyForex App leverages cutting-edge technology to provide users with access to interbank-linked rates for the zero-markup forex card, international money transfers and foreign currency notes. BookMyForex executes personal international money transfers via reputed banks and compares foreign currency notes across hundreds of RBI authorized money changing locations to find the best rates around. In addition to the significant rate advantage, the app offers a user-friendly interface that makes forex card management effortless, boasting features such as:

Key Highlights of the BookMyForex App

Real-time expense tracking & instant spend notifications: The app presents a user-friendly interface for tracking the card balance & receiving instant spend alerts. It’s like having a personal financial assistant in one’s pocket.

Instant Reloads: The True Zero Markup Card can be topped up instantly with a simple tap request placed via the app. This unique feature sets BookMyForex Card apart, allowing it to be reloaded in real time.

Easy Unloads: BookMyForex Forex Card users can effortlessly unload a part or the entire unspent balance after returning from their trip.

Instant conversion of balance from one currency to another: The BookMyForex app streamlines currency conversion, through the in-app wallet-to-wallet currency conversion feature. Users can easily instantly convert their balance in one currency to another and view the subsequent balance on their card via the app.

Disposable virtual cards for secure online transactions: Users can create disposable virtual cards via the app to securely make online payments. As many foreign websites allow card payments to be done without an OTP, virtual cards add a highly required layer of safety.

Bank-grade security: The app offers top-notch security features such as the ability to instantly lock or unlock the card from the app itself. Card users can also change their ATM PIN and enable/disable transaction channels right from the app.

Nearby ATM tracker: Finding an ATM in a foreign country can be a daunting task. The BookMyForex app simplifies this by providing users with a convenient feature to locate ATMs close to their current location.

Nitin Motwani, Founder & CTO, BookMyForex, commented, “With our innovative Instant Reload feature, we’re leveraging cutting-edge technology to empower international travellers with unprecedented convenience. Now, travellers can effortlessly manage their forex cards on the go, revolutionizing the way they access foreign currency during their trips. The latest app version underscores BookMyForex’s ongoing commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.”

The latest version of the BookMyForex app is now available for download on both the Play Store and the App Store. In addition to the standard offers and benefits that travellers enjoy when exchanging currency with BookMyForex, app users will also be eligible for special offers such as:

Flat ₹200 cashback on forex card & foreign currency notes purchases made via the app.

MakeMyTrip discount coupons worth up to ₹ 70,000. Upto 10% OFF on Flights & Hotels, and 25% OFF on Holiday Package Bookings

About BookMyForex.com

BookMyForex (a MakeMyTrip Group Company) is India’s very first tech initiative in the foreign exchange domain and the market leader in the online retail forex space. Customers can place orders on https://www.bookmyforex.com or through the BookMyForex Android/ iOS app to buy forex cards, send international money transfers and buy or sell foreign cash currencies. Customers can also purchase international SIM cards or international travel insurance.

BookMyForex operates in a hybrid model where the majority of forex card transactions are executed by BookMyForex and orders for foreign currency notes and international money transfers are executed via BookMyForex’s network of Banks and Reputed RBI licensed moneychangers.

BookMyForex is the most visible and trusted online retail forex brand with over USD 1.2 billion exchanged on its platform. Faering Capital has been invested in BookMyForex since 2016 and MakeMyTrip has acquired a majority stake in BookMyForex.

