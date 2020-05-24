Boomerang kids: Adults forced to move back home due to COVID-19 – realestate.com.au

THOUSANDS of Queenslanders have been forced to move back in with mum and dad after being financially hamstrung by the COVID-19 pandemic, a new survey reveals.

One in four households in the state have adult children living at home, and more than a third of them made the move because of the coronavirus, according to Finder.com.au, a comparison website.

People increasingly breaking their leases to move back home was part of the reason for a junp in rental listings in the wake of the lockdown.

Finder’s personal finance expert Kate Browne said the recent job losses and income cuts had left thousands of adult kids or ‘kidults’ (aged 21 and over) without enough money to pay the rent and bills.

“From young professionals who have lost their jobs, to expatriates returning from overseas, COVID-19 has had a negative financial impact on many Aussies,” Ms Browne said.

“Some have no choice but to move back in with mum and dad.”

But Ms Browne said that might not be the only reason young adults had decided to move back home.

“Others may have also moved back home to help their older parents during the lockdown,” she said.

“There are some very vulnerable people in the community, so having the option to move in with family and help out around the house is a good thing.”

It could have implications for parents who thought their kids had flown the coup though, Ms Browne said.

“Many adult kids are returning to their childhood bedrooms, setting up workstations in the dining room and asking, ‘what’s for dinner?’.

“While some parents will be delighted to have kids move back in, whether or not they can handle an increase in the energy, water and food bill remains to be seen.”

The Finder survey was undertaken in May and involved more than 1000 Australians aged 18 and above.

Brisbane’s Maya Rosalina, 27, had been renting and was about to sign a lease for another apartment in Woolloongabba when she lost her job as a dental assistant in the fallout from the pandemic.

“I had paid the bond money and two weeks’ rent and then I got the news that the clinic was going to close until further notice,” Miss Rosalina said.

“The uncertainty scared me and I wasn’t sure how long this was going to last.

“I knew that I wouldn’t be able to afford my rent because it could go on for months and at that moment, government help wasn’t around, so I decided to move back home with my parents.”

Miss Rosalina also had to stop her other job as a lash technician.

She admits moving back in with her parents in Sunnybank has been challenging.

“It was good for a little while… but it’s just that when you move out you do it because you just want your own space,” she said.

“My mum loves it, she’s like; ‘Don’t go!’ and my dad was like; ‘I knew you would come back one day’.”

Realestate.com.au chief economist Nerida Conisbee said the good news was that rental listings had started to decline again.

“If we compare the first 20 days of May to the same time last year, they are now down 12.9 per cent in Brisbane and 14.3 per cent in the rest of Queensland,” Ms Conisbee said.

“The increase in listings post COVID-19 was sharp and sudden. It was mainly driven by high levels of distress in the rental market. Renters were highly exposed to job loss (younger, more likely to be casual employees and more exposed to tourism, hospitality and education) and it is likely that many looked to move back home (particularly if they were students) or into share accommodation.

“The decline in listings … means that the decline in rental levels will start to moderate and that renters are in a better position than they were once the lockdown began.”

But a new report by Compass Housing Services shows rental stress was already a problem before the advent of COVID-19.

“Even before the current crisis working families with average incomes often struggled to rent suitable properties close to jobs,” report author Martin Kennedy said.

“Throw in the possibility of reduced hours or a job loss due to COVID-19 and things can become very tough indeed.

“Although rents are expected to fall in the short term due to more stock coming on to the market, they may not fall far enough to become affordable for typical renting households.”

The report found the annual income required to rent a three-bedroom home in Brisbane’s inner suburbs without experiencing housing stress was $96,200 — $15,814 more than a typical renting household makes in a year.

Avoiding housing stress on a two-bedroom unit in the same area required an annual income of $84,933, which is $4,548 more than a typical renting household makes.

HOW TO SAVE RENT IF YOU CAN’T MOVE BACK HOME

*Ask for a discount. Your landlord may be willing to reduce your rent, but if you don’t ask, they almost certainly won’t.

*Add a roommate. Renting out a spare room can alleviate a lot of bill stress. Make sure you check with the landlord first.

*Tap into your spare space. Do you have unused garage or storage space that you could rent out? The extra cash can go towards the weekly rent.

*Save on other necessities. Whether it is a cheaper energy provider or a better mobile phone plan, it all adds up.

(Source: Finder)