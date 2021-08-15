Boost your hiring chances by mastering Salesforce with this $60 online training

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: Get in on sales and marketing with the 2021 Advanced Salesforce Specialist Mastery Bundle, on sale for 97% off. As of Aug. 11, get it for only $59.99.

Brushing up on your career skills isn’t just for technical trades like coding, engineering, or architecture. Anyone can spruce up their résumé and impress their boss by learning to use the latest programs that improve the way virtually any business runs.

One such program that’s in high demand right now is Salesforce, and boasting to your hiring manager that you know the ins and outs of this program will seriously help you stand out in a job interview.

This 2021 Salesforce Learning Bundle breaks down everything you need to know about the program, even if you’ve never dabbled in it before. Kick things off by gaining insight into the sales and marketing ecosystem. You’ll learn how to manage the functionality and wide range of important features that are available in Salesforce so you can truly establish your credentials. Then you’ll move on to understanding the basic Salesforce concepts, so you can build your own apps for your company to use the system to your advantage. This is the ultimate Salesforce app builder certification program that will prepare you for the actual Salesforce Certified Platform App Builder exam.

Finally, the third course in this bundle will help you learn and master the concept of being a Salesforce administrator. You’ll learn how to configure Salesforce to collect, analyze, and retrieve vital customer information and create applications using Salesforce Lightning.

Each course in the bundle is taught by Certs-School, which is a pioneer in online education for professionals in an ever-changing industry that constantly requires new skills.

For a limited time, you can get lifetime access to the 2021 Advanced Salesforce Learning Bundle (so you can take all three courses at your own pace) for just $59.99. That’s over $2,000 worth of lessons for just a fraction of the price.