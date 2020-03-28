Bored and frustrated at home? Give gardening a try during shelter in place

Vegetables and annual flowers require fertile soil. We are fortunate to have excellent local compost that can be incorporated in the soil, raised boxes or used on top of the soil as a mulch.

In many situations using compost as a mulch is better than digging it in, and far easier. For this no-till method to work, excellent quality compost needs to be used. Bagged compost is convenient for many people and an excellent local choice is Pt. Reyes Compost Co.’s organic composts that are offered in many nurseries and at farm supplies. For bulk amounts, Sonoma Compost is still open and making bulk compost for delivery. Check out their website http://www.sonomacompost.com. For vegetable gardens, the Sonoma Compost Hi-Test Compost is excellent, but other area landscape supply businesses sell high-quality compost also. Shrubs and perennial flowers also greatly benefit from a spring application of compost used as a mulch. This also dresses up planters and really highlights foliage. Mulch will also help retain soil moisture and suppress weeds.

——

GROWING YOUR OWN VEGETABLES is more appealing than ever. A popular heirloom seed company is reporting an unprecedented volume of orders. There is nothing more pleasurable and satisfying than picking vegetables from your garden and making them into a delicious meal.

A home-grown salad, a dish of sautéed greens or mashed potatoes made from vegetables lovingly planted and tended feed the soul as much as the body. They are far more than just utilitarian nutrition. Now is a perfect time to bring extras to neighbors and friends. Gardens are gifts that keep on giving.

We have a wonderful climate for growing vegetables and area nurseries carry an amazing variety of starts and seed. A rainbow of nutritious color awaits purple carrots, broccoli, kale and Chinese greens, lime-green and orange cauliflower, red carrots and tomatoes so beautiful they could be in a museum; there is much to choose from.

March and April are the perfect time to plant spring greens like lettuce, spinach, Chinese greens and orach. Sugar snap and snow peas also grow well now.

Long-lived greens like chard and kale benefit from spring planting as well as broccoli, cauliflower and cabbage. Celery and parsley can also be planted now. Nurseries have a large variety of potatoes available, from gold fleshed to purple and fingerlings to russets. Warm season vegetables like tomatoes, peppers and eggplants are generally planted after the last frost date which is usually around the first week in May.

But in many years and in some areas, mid-April planting may be safe. Summer squash, cucumbers, melons, watermelons and pumpkins and beans are very cold sensitive and waiting to plant until early or mid-May is best. Make sure to water in all new starts well and keep moist. Bait for snails and slugs with nontoxic Sluggo if needed.

Gardening is often described as work or a chore. Now, experiencing gardens as safe havens of outdoor activity, places to express creativity and feed our bodies and souls, places to connect with nature and watch wildlife, places to listen to the cooing of doves while reading a book on a quiet bench, can change this concept into a new appreciation of them as outdoor extensions of our homes. Gardening activities each and together hold rich potential to enhance our daily lives in difficult circumstances.

Kate Frey’s column appears every other week in Sonoma Home. Contact Kate at: katebfrey@gmail.com, freygardens.com, Twitter @katebfrey,Instagram @americangardenschool