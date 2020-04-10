Bored of Netflix? Bird watch from your backyard instead

With all the parks in the county off-limits until further notice, many people stuck at home are consigned to discover the wonders of nature in their own backyards.

Find a seat in the sun and watch a flurry of avian activity without stepping past your own property line.

This is spring and the air is fluttering and trilling with birds mating, molting, building nests and having chicks. Even if your backyard is little more than a balcony or patio, it’s likely there are birds to observe.

Tim Zahner and his wife, Christy, social distancing at home in Windsor, put in native plants several years ago to make their small front and backyards more friendly to birds and other flying creatures. He is careful to not prune too much, to leave some cover for birds.

Now it’s paying off with an entertaining array of avian visitors at a time when their lives, like almost everyone else’s, have slowed.

“It’s crazy, because across the street is a park and it’s a monoculture,” he said. “The difference is astounding between my yard and across the street. When you just have grass, you don’t get a lot of variety.”

Passing by their window is a large cast of birds, from goldfinches and Anna’s hummingbirds to towhees, bluebirds, blue jays and titmice.

“It gives you a chance to turn away from the drama, either on TV or in the news,” Zahner said of the simple pleasure of backyard birdwatching. “You get to see a wonderful little diversion of birds just going about their day, doing their thing and not worried. They’re like a little smile, a flying emoji.”

Quiet time

The Zahners keep a bird identification book and binoculars handy, since there’s a thrill of the hunt aspect to birdwatching, like an Easter Egg hunt in the air.

Their morning ritual is to drink coffee, read the paper and watch the flurry of visitors at the goldfinch feeder visible through a side window.

The slowing down of social activity, with fewer cars and other ambient noises, has made bird activity more evident and bird songs more easily heard, Zahner said. One of his neighbors even started recording bird sounds on her phone.

Marina Chang and her husband, Craig, a bird biologist who studied seabirds in Hawaii, are avid birders and often combine birdwatching with travel. Now that they’re hunkered down at home, they’re enjoying the lively local bird scene in their own Bennett Valley yard, shaded by oaks.

“We were looking out the window and suddenly we saw these swallows swooping around. Those were the first of the year,” Marina said.

April is an excellent time to tune into the birds, with native songbirds and newly returning migratory birds courting and nest building, said Veronica Bowers, who runs the Native Songbird Care & Conservation at her home in Sebastopol. Here she treats sick and injured birds, a task for which she usually has volunteer help.

“It’s been a little intense. The bird season has begun. Fortunately, I have just two little guys in care and a bunch of adults,” said Bowers, now a one-woman operation after having to furlough her 14 to 20 volunteers for safety reasons due to the coronavirus. “But I’m making do and hoping nature is kind to us over the next couple of months.” That means fewer patients in the infirmary.