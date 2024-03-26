BorgWarner, Goodman Group, Windrose EV trucks, and Decathlon collaborate on one of the world's fastest mega-watt chargers

HONG KONG, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — With customers looking to decarbonise their supply chains, BorgWarner New Energy (Xiangyang) Co., Ltd. has announced a collaboration with global industrial real estate company Goodman Group, and zero-emission long-haul truck developer Windrose Technology, to jointly develop 960kW fast-charging infrastructure for electric long-haul trucks for Goodman’s properties in China. This fast-charging technology enables Windrose long-haul EV truck to replenish around 400km of range (full load of 49 tons) in under 36 minutes, and is a critical part of the decarbonization strategy of Decathlon China.

BorgWarner is the newest member of the collaboration and will provide the charging technology enabling customers to charge their Windrose trucks at Goodman’s properties. The first project will be located at the Decathlon-operated warehouse in Goodman Citylink near Beijing, and will be the world’s first operational megawatt-level super-charging infrastructure. Fast charging is a crucial part of Decathlon’s overall strategy of low carbon logistics.

Joining forces to enable “low carbon” logistics

Goodman Group is a global industrial and logistics real estate developer, with a property portfolio that includes logistics warehouses, industrial parks and data centres. Goodman Group develops high-quality sustainable properties for our customers in major markets around the world, and this cooperation on new energy heavy truck projects, is a key step in helping to reduce carbon emissions and operating costs for customers.

Windrose Technology is providing battery electric autonomous-ready heavy-duty truck solutions for Goodman China’s customers. As a leading new energy charging technology solution provider, BorgWarner will provide decarbonisation support for Goodman China’s customers’ supply chain.

In the first half of 2024, the parties will test and establish the first pilot charging station at Goodman Citylink near Beijing. This cooperation will fully leverage the resources and technical expertise of each party in their respective fields, help accelerate the decarbonisation of logistics customers’ operations, and contribute to the industry achieving a more efficient, cleaner and smarter future.

Wen Han, founder, chairman, and CEO of Windrose says, “as a young entrepreneur in my early thirties, I’m deeply respectful of the enormity of our vision of bring zero-emission long-haul trucks to China, Europe, U.S., and other parts of the world. We recognize that we can only achieve this by standing on the shoulder of giants, thus truly fortunate to be working with industry leaders such as Decathlon, Goodman Group, and BorgWarner.”

960kW liquid-cooled high-power charger resolves long wait times

At present, battery life and charging wait times are still common pain points faced by electric heavy-duty trucks. In Europe, current EV trucks have a battery capacity of up to 600kWh, range of up to 500km, and charging speed of up to 400kW (CCS2). In China, Common EV heavy-duty truck batteries have a capacity of 280kWh or 350kWh, a rated voltage of 618V, a current of 400A, and a charging power of about 280kW.

Windrose Technology’s new generation of trucks have 729kWh of battery, a range of 600 kilometers under full load of 49 tons, and are equipped with an 800V high-voltage fast charging platform.

BorgWarner has tailored a 960kW liquid-cooled high-power supercharging pile, consisting of a charging host and two liquid-cooled charging terminals. It can support dual-gun single-vehicle high-power super-fast charging, with a single-gun maximum output of up to 600A. It can replenish 400km of range for a Windrose truck in 36 minutes. The charging speed is greatly improved compared to ordinary charging piles, which can mitigate long wait times and get customers’ trucks back on the road faster, improving the operating efficiency of logistics parks.

BorgWarner continues to advance its high-power charging technology

BorgWarner has always been committed to providing innovative sustainable vehicle solutions. In the field of smart charging, BorgWarner New Energy (Xiangyang) has independently developed a full range of charging products and charging operation management cloud platforms, with products sold and project development in more than 70 countries and regions around the world.

In recent years, BorgWarner has accelerated its network of charging and swapping stations for heavy-duty trucks, special vehicles and construction machinery, and focused on user pain points. Products have gradually innovated and developed from 240kW, 360kW and other direct current fast charging to high-power supercharging technology.

In early 2023, BorgWarner developed a 720kW four-gun integrated supercharging pile for fast-charging electric construction machinery and vehicles, supporting four guns to charge one vehicle at the same time, and achieving 720kW high-power super-fast charging for electric mining trucks. The new 960kw liquid-cooled charger at Goodman Citylink near Beijing is another breakthrough for BorgWarner in supercharging technology, unlocking more possibilities for fast charging of large-capacity commercial vehicles.

About Windrose

Windrose Technology is a developer of zero-emissions and intelligent long-haul trucks to revolutionize the road freight business in China, the United States, Europe, and other markets. Windrose is now working customers including Decathlon, Kerry Logistics, and Rokin Logistics. With over 100 R&D professionals and more than 200 patents, Windrose team is led by Stanford University graduate Wen Han, joined by seasoned veterans from world-leading OEM’s, Tier-1 suppliers, and technology companies. Windrose’s advisory board includes current and former executives from Decathlon, Coca-Cola, Starbucks, Toys “R” Us, J.B. Hunt, XPO, Rokin Logistics, Li Auto, Geely, etc.

