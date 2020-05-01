Boris Becker reveals thoughts on the ‘Big Three’ of men’s tennis





Speaking to CNN Sport’s Amanda Davies over Instagram Live, Becker said: “Maybe Roger Federer is enjoying his time out as none of his records can be broken.”

The trio have won a combined 56 grand slam titles; Federer leads the way with 20, Nadal is on 19 while Djokovic has won 17.

“Of the three guys, [Novak] must be the most upset. He hasn’t lost a match yet [in 2020], he won the ATP Cup for Serbia, he won the Australian Open and then he won Dubai as well.”

Becker added that, while Djokovic would never publicly say it, “deep inside” he will be frustrated at being unable to play right now.

READ: There will be no fans, but tennis is set for return in Germany The German believes Nadal will join Federer on 20 titles soon. “I expected Nadal to win the French this year, like he’s done 12 times, so he would have equaled Roger’s 20,” said Becker, who added that he thought Wimbledon “would be the one chance where I feel Roger can still win a major — on grass.” Becker also said that, while there is “great respect among the Big Three,” the demands of professional tennis and their grand slam rivalry make the idea of close friendships between the trio challenging to accommodate. Becker conceded that, although Federer, Nadal and Djokovic admire each other and get along, the relationship extends only as far as sharing a practice court and potentially sitting together in the players’ lounge “if there’s a seat available.” He continued: “Do they call each other up in London, Paris, New York and say, ‘Hey buddy, you want to go for dinner?’ I doubt it.” The six-time grand slam winner, who coached Djokovic between 2014 and 2017, described that type of relationship between the tennis icons as “understandable.” “Think of the Formula One drivers,” he explained. “Think of Lewis Hamilton having a meal with Sebastian Vettel. Impossible! “Look in football: the captain of Liverpool having a holiday with the captain of Man United. I think it’s impossible “I think there’s respect, there’s admiration, and I don’t think they speak badly [of each other] in public.” Federer has said of Nadal in the past, while they “understand each other very, very well,” he didn’t think they were best friends. Djokovic in turn has said of Federer that the pair have a “very good relationship” and that they “respect each other” but said “we are not friends” due to their competition on court.





