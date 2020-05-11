Boris Johnson says schools will start to reopen from June 1 ‘at the earliest’

Boris Johnson has revealed schools will start to reopen from June 1 ‘at the earliest’ as he outlined his plan to lift the coronavirus lockdown last night – though teaching unions immediately slammed the proposal as ‘reckless’.

The PM said pupils in reception, Year 1 and Year 6 will be the first to go back from the start of next month as part of a staged process.

Nurseries would also be covered in the initial phase and the hope is that all primary school children would return to class by the summer.

Secondary school students who have exams next year will be given time with teachers before the summer holidays but most will not be back until September.

The Prime Minister’s plan also caused alarm in the country’s largest teaching union, with its leader branding it ‘reckless’.

Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the National Education Union, also called on children to be disinfected at the school gates.

She said: ‘In China, children stand outside the school gates and are sprayed front and back with disinfectant, their shoes are sprayed, they wash their hands with sanitiser, they must take off their mask and replace it with a new one, and their temperature is taken remotely.’

She told The Times similar measures should be introduced in Britain, adding: ‘They’re doing that in South Korea and they have a minuscule number of new cases.’

Wales has flatly dismissed the PM’s proposals and Nicola Sturgeon has suggested there is little prospect of them returning in Scotland until August.

The PM (pictured on Sunday night) said pupils in reception, Year 1 and Year 6 will be the first to go back from the start of the month during the staged process

A graphic shown during Mr Johnson’s briefing to the nation shows the phased lifting of the lockdown, with some schools reopening being the second step

A student in Tennessee, in the US is disinfected, with union bosses calling for similar measures in the UK

A union boss suggested that teachers could disinfect students outside school gates. Pictured is a primary school teacher in China disinfecting a student

Wales (right, Mark Drakeford) has flatly dismissed the PM’s proposals and Nicola Sturgeon (left) has suggested there is little prospect of them returning in Scotland until August

Mr Johnson told the nation: ‘In step two – at the earliest by June 1 – after half term – we believe we may be in a position to begin the phased reopening of shops and to get primary pupils back into schools, in stages, beginning with reception, Year 1 and Year 6.

‘Our ambition is that secondary pupils facing exams next year will get at least some time with their teachers before the holidays.

‘And we will shortly be setting out detailed guidance on how to make it work in schools and shops and on transport.’

Schools and colleges closed their doors to the majority of pupils, apart from the children of key workers and vulnerable youngsters, from March 23.

Primary school year groups outside the initial three may return to classes by the summer if the first stage proves successful.

The only secondary school pupils likely to attend lessons in any form before September are pupils in years 10 and 12.

They will be able to have some face-to-face time with teachers to support their home learning.

The National Education Union (NEU) has told teachers recorded and live-streamed classes should be kept to a ‘minimum’ while schools are closed

The PM gave five phases of a ‘Covid alert level’ that will be primarily influenced by the rate of transmission, or R, which he said is between 0.5 and 0.9

Government officials said the remaining secondary school age pupils in England would not be expected to return to school before the summer holidays.

Critical workers who are eligible for the government’s childcare offers will continue to get entitlements during the summer term if their income dips due to the crisis.

After official figures suggested the UK death toll passed 36,800, Mr Johnson offered ‘the shape of a plan’ to ease the lockdown he imposed on March 23.

He gave five phases of a ‘Covid alert level’ that will be primarily influenced by the rate of transmission, or R, which he said is between 0.5 and 0.9.

He said: ‘No, this is not the time simply to end the lockdown this week. Instead we are taking the first careful steps to modify our measures.’

Teaching unions criticised his plans – with one raising concerns about how social distancing can be managed with younger children.

Dr Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the NEU, said: ‘We think that the announcement by the Government that schools may reopen from June 1 with reception and years one and six is nothing short of reckless.

Dr Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the NEU, said: ‘We think that the announcement by the Government that schools may reopen from June 1 with reception and years one and six is nothing short of reckless’

‘Coronavirus continues to ravage communities in the UK and the rate of Covid-19 infection is still far too great for the wider opening of our schools.’

Dr Bousted urged the Government to meet five tests set out by teaching unions, which includes extra money for deep cleaning and personal protective equipment (PPE) and local powers to close schools if clusters of Covid-19 infections break out in a particular area.

‘If schools are re-opened to blatant breaches of health and safety, we will strongly support our members taking steps to protect their pupils, their colleagues and their families,’ she added.

‘The worst outcome of any wider re-opening of schools is a second spike of Covid-19 infection.’

In a similar stance, Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said that ‘social distancing is extremely difficult’ with children in reception and year one.

He said: ‘We are not trying to impede the reopening of schools. Throughout the crisis we have highlighted the importance of bringing in more pupils when the time is right to do so and there is a clear plan in place to manage it safely.

‘Unfortunately, we are not persuaded that either of these two simple tests has yet been met.’

Patrick Roach, general secretary of the teachers’ union NASUWT said: ‘The Prime Minister’s statement that it would be ‘madness’ to risk a second spike in transmission of the coronavirus highlights the need for extreme caution.

‘Regrettably, the Prime Minister’s announcement is likely to provoke confusion and does not address the genuine concerns that have been raised by teachers.

‘The Prime Minister’s announcement lacks the clarity of statements issued by ministers in Scotland and Wales who have reaffirmed the key ‘stay at home’ message.

‘The Government’s announcement that schools in England might reopen to more children from June 1 risks thousands of schools rushing to make decisions about how best to safeguard the health and safety of children and staff in the absence of any clear national guidance.

‘It is baffling that following the Government’s decision to close all schools on public health grounds that the Government now expects individual schools to work out for themselves whether or not it will be safe to reopen on June 1 and potentially put at risk the health of children, staff and the public.

‘With no date yet set for when the Government’s guidance will be forthcoming, school leaders in England are being placed in an extremely difficult position of being asked to draw up plans affecting lives of children and their teachers.’

Liberal Democrat education spokeswoman Layla Moran added: ‘The Prime Minister’s announcement today raises more questions than it answers on reopening schools, like how will social distancing be maintained with the youngest pupils? It’s nonsensical.’

Liberal Democrat education spokeswoman Layla Moran said: ‘The Prime Minister’s announcement today raises more questions than it answers on reopening schools, like how will social distancing be maintained with the youngest pupils? It’s nonsensical’

Teachers also questioned how they can make younger students abide by social distancing rules.

Bryony Baynes, headteacher of Kempsey Primary School in Worcester, said he was ‘flabbergasted’ by the PM’s speech.

He said: ‘I understand that we need to begin the sense of returning to normality, and I understand that a big part of returning to normal is getting the school back up and going.

‘However, how on earth are we to manage social distancing between reception and year one pupils when most of them are aged four and five?

‘Boris has made a very general statement tonight and then he’s gone off and all of my parents will now be clamouring for details.

‘I don’t know how to manage that and I don’t know how to manage getting the reception class into school and keeping them safe.’

The National Education Union was earlier on Sunday accused of ‘blocking’ learning by advising against online lessons as they say it does not replicate the in-school experience.

NEU told its members online classes should be kept to a ‘minimum’ while schools are closed.

Documents provided for both primary and secondary educators say teachers should only give lessons from their home or video call in ‘exceptional circumstances’.

A headteacher from Brighton explained he had hoped teachers would produce a couple of online lessons per week to keep pupils engaged with their schoolwork.

He told the Telegraph: ‘Some teachers say that they are not willing to do it and that you can’t make them because the unions say they don’t have to. There is not a huge amount I can do if I am honest.’

The Government is considering plans for pupils to be taught on a ‘week on, week off’ basis in smaller classes when they return to schools.

The NEU guidance for primary teachers states: ‘Teachers should not live-stream lessons from their homes, nor engage in any video-calling unless in exceptional circumstances, with the parent.

‘Online lessons are not desirable for primary children as the teacher-pupil interaction is not easily replicated.’

Educators in primary schools have also been advised ‘taking care of your physical and mental health is crucial’ amid lockdown, with teachers working at home told they can ‘only carry out a reasonable workload’ which ‘must be negotiated with staff.’

‘Teachers should not be asked to personally contact their students daily, except where they have agreed with the headteacher a system/ rota for contacting vulnerable children and families,’ the document said.

‘Teachers must not use personal phones, emails or social media to carry out this contact.’

The NEU guidance added schools ‘should suggest activities that children can complete on their own,’ as ‘many children need a lot of guidance when working and cannot be left for long periods of time to complete complex tasks.

It was also said that ‘tasks which do not need the internet or a device such as a laptop or tablet to access them are preferable, as some children and families will not have internet access or more than one device to use.’

Teachers at secondary schools were advised online lessons ‘should be kept to a minimum as the interaction needed between teacher and pupils in schools is high and cannot be easily replicated for a young audience, even at KS4 level.

‘Any school which carries out online lessons must have protocols in place to protect staff and safeguard pupils, and no teacher should be expected to carry out any online teaching with which they feel uncomfortable or in the absence of agreed protocols.’

It added: ‘At this time, teachers should not be expected to carry out routine marking or grading of pupils’ work. To do so would be to disadvantage those who do not have the resources and support available at home to make that fair.’

Documents, provided for both primary and secondary educators, added teachers should only give lessons from their home or video call with students in ‘exceptional circumstances’

Pictured: An empty playground at Edmund Waller school in South London on March 19

The document, which was published on March 26, also said ‘teachers should not be asked to personally contact their students daily, except where they have agreed with the headteacher a system / rota for contacting vulnerable children and families.

‘Teachers must not use personal phones, emails or social media to carry out this contact.’

Parents have reportedly complained to schools about the lack of work set by teachers, with some saying it is ‘shocking’ and ‘infuriating’ that a union has advised teachers not to provide lessons online.

‘Parents are desperately trying to struggle with working from home,’ one mother said. ‘I found the fact that its unions blocking it to be really shocking.’

Kevin Courtney, joint general secretary of the NEU, said the guidelines are not about ‘preventing learning’ but were put in place to manage the workload of educators and students.

He said: ‘Arrangements for online learning must also protect teachers’ and childrens’ privacy and ensure children are kept safe while online. The NEU is supporting teachers and families to do the best they can with the resources available to them.’

Boris Johnson’s speech in full: Prime Minister’s lockdown address to the nation Boris Johnson tonight unveiled a road map from lockdown in a pre-recorded address to the nation from Downing Street. Below is his full speech. It is now almost two months since the people of this country began to put up with restrictions on their freedom – your freedom – of a kind that we have never seen before in peace or war. And you have shown the good sense to support those rules overwhelmingly. You have put up with all the hardships of that programme of social distancing. Because you understand that as things stand, and as the experience of every other country has shown, it’s the only way to defeat the coronavirus – the most vicious threat this country has faced in my lifetime. And though the death toll has been tragic, and the suffering immense. And though we grieve for all those we have lost. It is a fact that by adopting those measures we prevented this country from being engulfed by what could have been a catastrophe in which the reasonable worst case scenario was half a million fatalities. And it is thanks to your effort and sacrifice in stopping the spread of this disease that the death rate is coming down and hospital admissions are coming down. And thanks to you we have protected our NHS and saved many thousands of lives. And so I know – you know – that it would be madness now to throw away that achievement by allowing a second spike. Boris Johnson addressed the nation from Downing Street to sketch out a road map from lockdown We must stay alert. We must continue to control the virus and save lives. And yet we must also recognise that this campaign against the virus has come at colossal cost to our way of life. We can see it all around us in the shuttered shops and abandoned businesses and darkened pubs and restaurants. And there are millions of people who are both fearful of this terrible disease, and at the same time also fearful of what this long period of enforced inactivity will do to their livelihoods and their mental and physical wellbeing. To their futures and the futures of their children. So I want to provide tonight – for you – the shape of a plan to address both fears. Both to beat the virus and provide the first sketch of a road map for reopening society. A sense of the way ahead, and when and how and on what basis we will take the decisions to proceed. I will be setting out more details in Parliament tomorrow and taking questions from the public in the evening. I have consulted across the political spectrum, across all four nations of the UK. And though different parts of the country are experiencing the pandemic at different rates. And though it is right to be flexible in our response. I believe that as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom – Scotland, England, Wales, Northern Ireland, there is a strong resolve to defeat this together. And today a general consensus on what we could do. And I stress could. Because although we have a plan, it is a conditional plan. And since our priority is to protect the public and save lives, we cannot move forward unless we satisfy the five tests. We must protect our NHS. We must see sustained falls in the death rate. We must see sustained and considerable falls in the rate of infection. We must sort out our challenges in getting enough PPE to the people who need it, and yes, it is a global problem but we must fix it. And last, we must make sure that any measures we take do not force the reproduction rate of the disease – the R – back up over one, so that we have the kind of exponential growth we were facing a few weeks ago. And to chart our progress and to avoid going back to square one, we are establishing a new Covid Alert System run by a new Joint Biosecurity Centre. And that Covid Alert Level will be determined primarily by R and the number of coronavirus cases. And in turn that Covid Alert Level will tell us how tough we have to be in our social distancing measures – the lower the level the fewer the measures. The higher the level, the tougher and stricter we will have to be. There will be five alert levels. Level One means the disease is no longer present in the UK and Level Five is the most critical – the kind of situation we could have had if the NHS had been overwhelmed. Over the period of the lockdown we have been in Level Four, and it is thanks to your sacrifice we are now in a position to begin to move in steps to Level Three. And as we go everyone will have a role to play in keeping the R down. By staying alert and following the rules. And to keep pushing the number of infections down there are two more things we must do. The Prime Minister pre-recorded the address which was broadcast at 7pm this evening We must reverse rapidly the awful epidemics in care homes and in the NHS, and though the numbers are coming down sharply now, there is plainly much more to be done. And if we are to control this virus, then we must have a world-beating system for testing potential victims, and for tracing their contacts. So that – all told – we are testing literally hundreds of thousands of people every day. We have made fast progress on testing – but there is so much more to do now, and we can. When this began, we hadn’t seen this disease before, and we didn’t fully understand its effects. With every day we are getting more and more data. We are shining the light of science on this invisible killer, and we will pick it up where it strikes. Because our new system will be able in time to detect local flare-ups – in your area – as well as giving us a national picture. And yet when I look at where we are tonight, we have the R below one, between 0.5 and 0.9 – but potentially only just below one. And though we have made progress in satisfying at least some of the conditions I have given. We have by no means fulfilled all of them. And so no, this is not the time simply to end the lockdown this week. Instead we are taking the first careful steps to modify our measures. And the first step is a change of emphasis that we hope that people will act on this week. We said that you should work from home if you can, and only go to work if you must. We now need to stress that anyone who can’t work from home, for instance those in construction or manufacturing, should be actively encouraged to go to work. And we want it to be safe for you to get to work. So you should avoid public transport if at all possible – because we must and will maintain social distancing, and capacity will therefore be limited. So work from home if you can, but you should go to work if you can’t work from home. And to ensure you are safe at work we have been working to establish new guidance for employers to make workplaces COVID-secure. And when you do go to work, if possible do so by car or even better by walking or bicycle. But just as with workplaces, public transport operators will also be following COVID-secure standards. And from this Wednesday, we want to encourage people to take more and even unlimited amounts of outdoor exercise. You can sit in the sun in your local park, you can drive to other destinations, you can even play sports but only with members of your own household. You must obey the rules on social distancing and to enforce those rules we will increase the fines for the small minority who break them. And so every day, with ever increasing data, we will be monitoring the R and the number of new infections, and the progress we are making, and if we as a nation begin to fulfil the conditions I have set out, then in the next few weeks and months we may be able to go further. In step two – at the earliest by June 1 – after half term – we believe we may be in a position to begin the phased reopening of shops and to get primary pupils back into schools, in stages, beginning with reception, Year 1 and Year 6. Our ambition is that secondary pupils facing exams next year will get at least some time with their teachers before the holidays. And we will shortly be setting out detailed guidance on how to make it work in schools and shops and on transport. And step three – at the earliest by July – and subject to all these conditions and further scientific advice; if and only if the numbers support it, we will hope to re-open at least some of the hospitality industry and other public places, provided they are safe and enforce social distancing. Throughout this period of the next two months we will be driven not by mere hope or economic necessity. We are going to be driven by the science, the data and public health. And I must stress again that all of this is conditional, it all depends on a series of big Ifs. It depends on all of us – the entire country – to follow the advice, to observe social distancing, and to keep that R down. And to prevent re-infection from abroad, I am serving notice that it will soon be the time – with transmission significantly lower – to impose quarantine on people coming into this country by air. And it is because of your efforts to get the R down and the number of infections down here, that this measure will now be effective. And of course we will be monitoring our progress locally, regionally, and nationally and if there are outbreaks, if there are problems, we will not hesitate to put on the brakes. We have been through the initial peak – but it is coming down the mountain that is often more dangerous. We have a route, and we have a plan, and everyone in government has the all-consuming pressure and challenge to save lives, restore livelihoods and gradually restore the freedoms that we need. But in the end this is a plan that everyone must make work. And when I look at what you have done already. The patience and common sense you have shown. The fortitude of the elderly whose isolation we all want to end as fast as we can. The incredible bravery and hard work of our NHS staff, our care workers. The devotion and self-sacrifice of all those in every walk of life who are helping us to beat this disease. Police, bus drivers, train drivers, pharmacists, supermarket workers, road hauliers, bin collectors, cleaners, security guards, postal workers, our teachers and a thousand more. The scientists who are working round the clock to find a vaccine. When I think of the millions of everyday acts of kindness and thoughtfulness that are being performed across this country. And that have helped to get us through this first phase. I know that we can use this plan to get us through the next. And if we can’t do it by those dates, and if the alert level won’t allow it, we will simply wait and go on until we have got it right. We will come back from this devilish illness. We will come back to health, and robust health. And though the UK will be changed by this experience, I believe we can be stronger and better than ever before. More resilient, more innovative, more economically dynamic, but also more generous and more sharing. But for now we must stay alert, control the virus and save lives. Thank you very much.

Fresh exams mayhem: Secondary pupils will miss more than a TERM of school and most will not return until SEPTEMBER under Boris Johnson’s plan

Most secondary school students will not return to classes until September, raising doubts over whether many will be ready to take GCSEs and A Levels next year.

Boris Johnson announced last night that primary pupils in England could start to return to school from as early as June 1.

Nurseries will also reopen in a boost for working parents who rely on them for childcare.

But most secondary school students will not see the inside of a classroom for another four months at least.

Most secondary school students will not return to classes until September, raising doubts over whether many will be ready to take GCSEs and A Levels next year. Pictured: West Bridgford Infants School in Nottingham

In a TV address to the nation from Downing Street last night, Boris Johnson paid tribute to the ‘sacrifice’ of Britons in reining in the killer disease, and insisted the government’s top priority is to ensure those efforts are not ‘thrown away’

Those who are set to take their exams in 2021 will be invited back to see their teachers for a limited amount of time before the summer holidays to discuss coursework.

But the huge gap in schooling means that those preparing to take GCSEs and A Levels next year will have missed more than a term of their courses.

Students who were due to sit their exams this year have already seen them cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis.

Last night, in his broadcast to the nation, the Prime Minister said a phased return to school was part of the second step towards getting the British economy up and running again.

He said: ‘In step two – at the earliest by June 1, after half-term – we believe we may be in a position to begin the phased reopening of shops and to get primary pupils back into schools, in stages, beginning with Reception, Year 1 and Year 6.

‘Our ambition is that secondary pupils facing exams next year will get at least some time with their teachers before the holidays. And we will shortly be setting out detailed guidance on how to make it work in schools, shops and on transport.’

The extended lockdown of schools comes despite indications that children are at a low risk of catching and spreading the virus.

It will spark concerns over educational inequalities, with richer parents able to guarantee better schooling for their children.

In many cases private schools are providing better online lessons and teaching materials than those in the state sector. Better-off parents can also afford private tutoring.

Mr Johnson’s announcement means no children will return to school until after the half-term at the beginning of June.

The government issued a series of graphics tonight to illustrate the potential path out of the coronavirus lockdown

It is understood that children at private and state nurseries will be among the first to return, making it easier for their parents to go back to work. They will go back along with primary school pupils in Reception classes (ages four to five), Year 1 (five to six) and Year 6 (ten to 11).

The effect of these returns will be monitored, with the intention that other years will return in the following weeks.

The idea is that all primary children will be back at school for at least a few weeks before the summer holidays. However, the speed of the return will depend on progress in controlling the coronavirus outbreak.

Scotland and Wales have taken a different approach. Their devolved governments have both said that no schools will reopen this early.Last night the largest trade union slammed the PM’s plans to reopen schools as ‘nothing short of reckless’.

Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the National Education Union, said: ‘Coronavirus continues to ravage communities in the UK and the rate of Covid-19 infection is still far too great for the wider opening of our schools.

‘If schools are reopened to blatant breaches of health and safety, we will strongly support our members who take steps to protect their pupils, their colleagues and their families. The worst outcome of any wider reopening of schools is a second spike of Covid-19 infection.’

Most secondary pupils in England will have to wait until after the summer holidays to return to school.

Those due to sit GCSE and A Level exams in June have already had their exams cancelled, with grades awarded based on teacher assessments.

Mr Johnson said students in Years 10 and 12, who are approaching the end of the first year of their GCSE and A Level courses, may return briefly to discuss coursework and other issues in face-to face meetings with their teachers. But they will not have lessons in the usual sense.

Downing Street said there are no plans for other secondary school children to return before the summer holidays.

Boris Johnson is scrambling to defend the decision to ditch the blanket ‘stay at home, protect the NHS, save lives’ slogan, amid furious opposition from Nicola Sturgeon

Yesterday Professor Sir David Spiegelhalter, chairman of the Winton Centre for Risk and Evidence Communication at the University of Cambridge, suggested it should be very low risk to allow children back to school.

He said there are ten million children aged under 15 in England and Wales and up to April 24 there had been two deaths in this age group.

‘This is the tiniest risk you could ever think of, so I do think that when people start talking about protecting our children, this is a bit of a delusion,’ he told BBC1’s Andrew Marr Show.

In comparison, more than 1 per cent of those aged over 90 have so far died from Covid-19, in a four-week period, said Sir David, adding: ‘That is ten thousand times the risk of the younger people.