Boris Johnson, Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus, Leaves Intensive Care

Boris Johnson spent three days in intensive care after testing positive for coronavirus (File)

London:

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday left intensive care, where he had spent the three previous days for treatment against coronavirus, his Downing Street office said.

“The Prime Minister has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery,” said the statement.

