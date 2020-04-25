Borussia Dortmund ‘eyeing Arsenal left-back Bukayo Saka’ with his contract set to expire in 2021

Borussia Dortmund are keeping tabs on Arsenal left-back Bukayo Saka, according to reports.

The talented 18-year-old has enjoyed a breakout season for the Premier League side with 29 senior appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals and making nine assists.

His rise has attracted the attention of Dortmund who are looking to add another young English player to their squad, according to The Mirror.

Borussia Dortmund are keeping tabs on Arsenal left-back Bukayo Saka, according to reports

The talented 18-year-old has enjoyed a breakout season for the Premier League side this year

It was former Gunners’ manager Unai Emery who gave the defender his debut but Mikel Arteta has continued to trust him.

The left-back has worked his way through the Arsenal youth system and has also represented England at junior level.

Dortmund are thought to be monitoring his situation with only a year remaining on his current contract.

His rise has attracted the attention of Dortmund who are looking to add more English talent

However, the Gunners are set to offer him a significant upgrade on his £5,000-a-week deal in a bid to secure his long-term future.

The Bundesliga side have a habit of plucking English talent from the Premier League with Jadon Sancho making the successful move from Manchester City in 2017.

The Germans are also linked with Birmingham City starlet Jude Bellingham.

The 16-year-old has a host of European clubs chasing him, including Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea.