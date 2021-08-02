Bose SoundLink II headphones on sale: Save $70

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

SAVE $70: Need to upgrade your headphones? Opt for the Bose SoundLink II Around Ear Wireless Headphones, which are on sale for $159 as of July 29.

If your headphones just aren’t cutting it in the sound quality department anymore, it’s probably time to swap them out. With the Bose SoundLink II headphones, you’ll get deep, immersive sound — and your music will actually sound like it’s supposed to.

As incentive to cop a pair, the Bose SoundLink II headphones are back to their lowest Amazon price of $159. This is the same price we saw around Black Friday last year, so rest assured this is a deal to take full advantage of.

SEE ALSO: Look to sound quality and battery life when shopping for new headphones



While these headphones don’t have active noise canceling capabilities, they do have a ton of features that will give you a more seamless wireless experience. Plus, the microphone system helps block out wind and noise — perfect for when you have to take a call in a noisy environment.

You’ll also be able to wear the SoundLink headphones comfortably for long periods of time, thanks to the lightweight design, comfortable ear cups, and 15-hour battery life. The quick charge feature gives you an added two hours of listening time on a 15-minute charge, so forgetting to charge before a workout is no problem.

Ear cup controls make it easy to switch between calls and music, control volume, and more. Swapping between devices is simple too. If you’re watching a video on one device and a call comes in on the other, your headphones will automatically switch to the call, and back to the video when your call is done.

The combination of studio-quality sound, comfortable fit, and handy user controls make the Bose SoundLink II a solid choice for non-noise canceling headphones — and at sub-$160, you can’t beat the price. Grab a pair now and take them with you on your next trip, your daily commute, or wear them all day while working from home.

Credit: Bose

Explore related content: