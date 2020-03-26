Boston Cream Pie Dessert Waffles Recipe – Beauty Cooks Kisses

Homemade dessert waffles can be just what you need right now to treat yourself and family to something extra special. Imagine a thick Belgian waffle piled high with creamy chocolate or vanilla pudding and sprinkled with grated coconut, chocolate or butterscotch chips to brighten your mood during home confinement. These spongy soft waffles and the mound of luscious chocolate filling results in a taste reminiscent of Boston cream pie. This is why I thought to name these my Boston Cream Pie dessert waffles.

Usually Boston cream pie has a vanilla cream filling between those spongy vanilla layers of cake. Therefore, you are probably wondering why I chose to make a chocolate filling that requires no eggs. The reason is I was trying to conserve the remaining eggs that I have for other recipes since eggs in my area have become hard to find in our local store just like toilet paper and tissues.

The best part of making my homemade dessert waffles is eating them, but you’ll love that any of the waffles that are left over can be frozen to reheat beautifully in the microwave. The pudding topping also can be stored in your refrigerator in a corning dish to use later. So when you get the urge for a fast, convenient dessert or snack, you can just reach into the freezer and take out as many of the waffles to reheat as you need.

If you have any milk on the verge of going sour, my homemade dessert waffles recipe can help solve that problem. You can make another recipe or expand on it and nothing will go to waste, which is always good to save money.

I hope you try my recipe for homemade Boston Cream Pie dessert waffles because they make an easy, handy dessert. You also might want to try a few other homemade waffle recipes that I make such as my Gingerbread Waffles and Chocolate Waffles. You can find others in my search box that are favorites in our house.

Boston Cream Pie Dessert Waffles Recipe

Boston Cream Pie Dessert Waffles Recipe

These spongy soft waffles and the mound of luscious chocolate filling results in a taste reminiscent of Boston cream pie.



Breakfast, Dessert, Snack Cuisine:



American Keyword:



boston cream pie, Boston Cream Pie Dessert Waffles Recipe, Dessert Waffles Waffle Batter:

4

cups

of sifted flour

4

teaspoons

of baking powder

leveled

4

eggs

2-1/2

cups

of milk

12

tablespoons

of canola oil

2

teaspoons

of vanilla

1

teaspoon

of salt

4

tablespoons

of sugar

Chocolate Pudding Filling:

4

cups

of milk

1

cup

of sugar

2/3

cup

of unsweetened cocoa

2

tablespoons

of cornstarch

4

tablespoons

of flour + 2 teaspoons of flour

2

teaspoons

vanilla

Topping:

grated coconut flakes

Chocolate chips

Butterscotch chips To Make the Waffle Batter: Mix all your waffle batter ingredients until well combined. Preheat and thoroughly grease your Belgian waffle iron until hot enough to start pouring your batter. I use a small cup and pour from the center of the iron, spreading quickly with the edge of the cup or spatula to load as much as I can without reaching the edges. Continue making your waffles until you finish the batter. To Make the Chocolate Pudding Filling: Combine the ingredients in a saucepan, whisking thoroughly to blend in the cornstarch and flour before cooking. Cook the pudding until it to bubble and thicken. Pour into a covered dish that you can store in your refrigerator. Serve hot or cold over the waffles before topping with a tablespoon of grated coconut flakes, chocolate or butterscotch chips or doing both.