Boston Dynamics leads call to stop arming robots – will anyone listen?

A group of robot-makers led by Boston Dynamics has pledged to push back on any attempts to add weapons to their creations, but other companies will continue to arm their robots and market them to police and military buyers

An unarmed robot guard dog designed by Boston Dynamics MikeDotta/Shutterstock

A group of robotics companies including Boston Dynamics has pledged not to add weapons to their devices and to push back against attempts by other people to do so. But how big an effect will it have if other firms will be developing robots with military applications?

An open letter signed by Agility Robotics, ANYbotics, Boston Dynamics, Clearpath Robotics, Open Robotics and Unitree says that “untrustworthy people” could use the companies’ devices to “invade civil rights or to threaten, harm, or …