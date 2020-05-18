‘Botched’ Preview: Dr. Nassif Is Stunned When A Car Crash Victim Reveals How She Was Treated

Dr. Nassif and Dr. Dubrow bring in a car crash victim in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the May 18 episode of ‘Botched,’ and she explains how she was forced to wait for a doctor after her accident.

Dr. Nassif and Dr. Dubrow have a young woman named Brontee come in for a consultation in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode of Botched. Brontee was in a horrific car accident that left her with glass in her face. The accident happened 3 years ago. A drunk driver hit her and a friend. The woman driving the car who hit Brontee had a blood-alcohol level of twice the legal limit and also tested positive for cocaine.

“The window smashed and my face took the impact of the glass,” Brontee reveals to Dr. Nassif and Dr. Dubrow in our preview. Her friend didn’t suffer any injures. When Brontee got to the hospital, the surgeon wasn’t on duty. Brontee had to wait for the surgeon — with the glass still in her face. The nurses just wrapped up her face and tried to control the bleeding until the surgeon arrived.

Dr. Nassif is blown away by all of this information. He notes that there are “many problems” Brontee should never have had to face right after her accident. He has a major issue with Brontee bleeding all night, which could have been stopped if a doctor had simply closed it. Brontee waiting for the surgeon for hours increased her risk of infection and scarring. She should have been treated right away.

“The doctor should have gotten his a** in there a lot sooner,” Dr. Nassif says. There’s nothing he can do about that surgeon, but Dr. Nassif is going to try and help Brontee in any way that he can. New episodes of Botched air Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on E!