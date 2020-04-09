‘Both are home, can be arrested’: PIB Mumbai gives hilarious Covid-19 twist to Don dialogue, shares Shah Rukh, Amitabh pics

Looks like authorities, despite being in the forefront of battle against Covid-19, haven’t lost their sense of humour. Actors Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s and later, Shah Rukh Khan in 2000s, mouthed the famous dialogue from the film Don. And now, in Covid-19 times, Press Information Bureau (PIB)’s Mumbai branch has given a funny twist to the dialogue.

Sharing a meme, the Twitter handle of the PIB Mumbai wrote in Hindi: “Don ka intezaar toh 11 mulkon ki police kar rahi hai, par don is #StayingHome (Police of 11 nations is waiting for Don, but Don is #StayingHome).” The meme shows a collage of Amitabh as the original Don, Shah Rukh Khan in his Don avatar and Sacred Games’ Constable Katekar (played by Jitendra Joshi).

While the iconic dialogue ‘Don ko pakadhna mushkil hi nahin, naa mumkeen hai’ is embossed with the pictures of the two stars, the text alongside Katekar’s photo read: “Aasaan hai sab, dono aajkal idharich hain… Mumbai mein APNE APNE GHAR PE (It’s easy sir, these days both are here in Mumbai, in their respective homes)”.

Earlier, Mumbai Police had replied to compliments by actors Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor, among others, on Twitter using references of their own films. Replying to Ajay’s appreciative tweet, the handle had written: “Dear ‘Singham’, Just doing what ‘Khakee’ is supposed to do to ensure that things return to how they were – ‘Once upon a time in Mumbai’! #TakingOnCorona”. To Suniel, it replied saying, “And every ‘Dhadkan’ of our heart beats for this city.” In a reply to Alia Bhatt, the handle said: “Mumbaikars, we hope you all are ‘Raazi’ with this advise of Ms @aliaa08 to not venture out in any ‘Gully’ unnecessarily and take care of ‘Dear Zindagi’ for all!”

Bollywood stars have taken an active part in creating awareness about coronavirus among fans and helping the needy. While a number of stars like Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan among many others have donated to various relief funds including PM Cares and the various chief minister funds, many like Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan have pledged to take of the needs of daily wage earners dependent on the film industry, who have been the worst hit by the 21-day coronavirus lockdown.

