BOVIET SOLAR TO EXHIBIT FOR THE FIRST TIME AT ACP CLEAN POWER TRADE CONFERENCE IN MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Boviet Solar Technology Co. Ltd. (the “Company” or “Boviet Solar”), a solar energy technology company specializing in manufacturing monocrystalline PV cells, Gamma Series™ Monofacial, and Vega Series™ Bifacial PV Modules, today announced it will attend ACP Clean Power exhibition and conference (https://cleanpower.org/expo) at the Minneapolis convention center.

Boviet Solar’s exhibition booth 3420 will be located in the main Exhibit Hall.

The exhibition will run from May 06-09. Boviet Solar’s exhibition booth will be located in the main Exhibit Hall and booth number is 3420.

Boviet Solar will present its TOPCon and PERC cell-based Vega Series™ Mono-Bifacial and Gamma Series™ Mono-Monofacial PV Modules during the exhibition. Boviet Solar’s Mono-Monofacial Gamma Series™ (with black or white backsheet option) and Mono-Bifacial Vega Series™ (with double glass or transparent back options) PERC and TOPCon cell-based PV modules are designed with better- technology in mind, made from robust products components, under stringent quality control steps and high-tech manufacturing processes.

Boviet Solar has been a Bloomberg New Energy Finance Tier 1 PV Module Manufacturer since 2017. The company offers financial and business stability, technology expertise, manufacturing excellence, top-performing PV modules, strong ESG protocol and supply chain transparency. Boviet Solar’s PV modules are known for their power, performance, and quality and have been rated as top performers on PVEL’s PV Module Reliability Scorecard since 2019.

About Boviet Solar

Founded in 2013 in Vietnam, Boviet Solar, a subsidiary company of Boway Alloy, is a Tier 1 solar technology company that specializes in the manufacturing of Monocrystalline PERC and TOPCon PV cells and Gamma Series Monofacial and Vega Series Bifacial PV modules, as well as solar project development. The company works with IPPs, EPCs, project developers, solar installers, and contractors to deliver top-performing PV modules for utility-scale, commercial, industrial, and residential solar projects. As of 2023, Boviet Solar’s annual PV cell and PV module manufacturing capacity is 3.0 GW, and it has shipped a total of 4.4 GW since inception, mainly operating in U.S.A market.

The company offers financial and business stability, technological know-how, manufacturing excellence, top-performing PV modules, supply chain transparency, and strong ESG. With a proven track record of successfully working with many of the industry’s leading players, Boviet Solar has maintained its position as a BloombergNEF Tier 1 solar module manufacturer since 2017. Boviet Solar’s PV Modules are known for their power, performance, and quality and have been rated as top performers on PVEL’s PV Module Reliability Scorecard since 2019. Black & Veatch successfully completed an independent audit of Boviet Solar’s manufacturing facilities in 2022. Boviet Solar has offices in the United States, Germany, and China, with its global headquarters in Vietnam. For more information about our company and products please visit www.bovietsolar.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boviet-solar-to-exhibit-for-the-first-time-at-acp-clean-power-trade-conference-in-minneapolis-mn-usa-302115102.html

SOURCE Boviet Solar

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

