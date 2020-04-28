Box Office Collection of 10 Historic Bollywood Movies in Today’s Currency Will Raise Your Eyebrows

Bollywood, is one of the largest film production centers in the world. Formerly, the success of a movie was determined by box office longevity than revenue. However, due to increasing competition longevity of films decreased drastically and revenue became the focus of success.

Here’s a list of 10 classic movies that were a huge success at their times and conclude the box office collections of them in today’s currency.

1- Sholay

Sholay is that one movie no one can ever be tired of! The film that remained the best entertainer for generations did a business of ₹30 crores worldwide and ₹15 crores in India at that time. Well, if you adjust the amount with inflation, the amount will be approximately ₹1669 crores.

2- Mughal-E-Azam

Mughal-E-Azam was the movie that shaped the Bollywood cinema. The movie did a fair business of ₹15 crores in 1960. It means that would be a whopping amount of ₹1358 crores.

3- Mother India

The movie was a huge hit and became a cult classic. Mother India revolved around a woman who brings up two sons on her own. In 1957, the movie collected ₹8 crores from the box office which is now considered ₹1327 crores after adjusting inflation.

4- Bobby

Bobby starring Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia released in 1973 and earned ₹5.5 crores which is about ₹1344 crores now.

5- Amar Akbar Anthony







Amar Akbar Anthony featured Vinod Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. Back in 1977, the movie earned ₹7.2 crores which is approx. ₹732 crores after adjusting inflation.

6- Awara

Awara starring Nargis and Raj Kapoor was a commercial entertainer film. The film earned ₹1.25 crores from the box office back in 1953. The amount now after adjusting inflation is ₹963 crores.

7- Muqaddar Ka Sikandar

This multi-starrer movie revolved around an orphan making it big in life. The movie did a fair business of ₹8.5 crores which is approx ₹937 crores today.

8- Shree 420

Raj Kapoor and Nargis starrer, this movie is definitely one of the most iconic movies ever made in Bollywood. The movie did a good business of ₹2 crores in 1955 which is about ₹850 crores after adjusting inflation.

9- Coolie

This Amitabh Bachchan- Rishi Kapoor starrer was a huge hit in 1983 as it has done the box office business of ₹9.5 crores, that would be ₹801 crores.

10- Kismet

Ashok Kumar and Mumtaz starrer Kismet was about a pickpocketer and his revenge. The movie released in 1943 and collected ₹1 crore which is about ₹1154 crores today after inflation adjustment.

