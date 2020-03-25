Box-office roundup: With only 1 blockbuster and 1 hit, the first quarter of 2020 was an EPIC disappointment! | Bollywood Life

2019 ended on a high-note with the last release of the year, Good Newwz, earning “good” collections at the box office. And we were expecting, the golden run to continue in 2020 as there were many biggies gearing up for release. The year started on a phenomenal note with Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which turned out to be an all-time blockbuster and actor’s highest-grossing film with total collections of around Rs, 280 crore nett. The film clashed with Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak, which was also quite anticipated as the actress was coming after two years on the silver screen. But due to average content coupled with a niche genre, it disappointed us and raked in just around Rs 32 crore nett in its theatrical run. The next-biggie, which was keenly awaited, was Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor’s Street Dancer 3D. The dance flick, which released alongside Kangana Ranaut’s Panga enjoyed a decent weekend due to the extended period of Republic Day, but it nosedived in the weekdays and ultimately flopped with collections of Rs 75 crore nett.

February turned out to be more disappointing as many films, which were expected to be money-spinners, failed to fulfil expectations at the box office. While Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan‘s Love Aaj Kal turned out to be a disaster with collections of around Rs. 35 crore nett, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (Rs. 61 crore nett), Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot (Rs. 32 crore nett) and Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad (Rs. 31 crore nett) emerged as average grossers. Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu’s Malang turned to be the saviour in February as it scraped through toward a clean hit verdict, with Rs. 60 crore nett in its kitty. The film was made on a moderate budget, which helped it attain HIT status at the ticket windows.

March started on a promising platform with the arrival of Baaghi 3. The Tiger Shroff-Shraddha Kapoor began on a flying note by becoming the biggest opener of the year, and while it was set easily cruise past the Rs. 100 crore club, the outbreak of coronavirus made a big dent on the film’s run as all theatres were shutdown. The action movie could have easily earned around Rs. 120 crore nett to become a clean hit, but unfortunately, it turned out to be an average grosser. In the second week, Bollywood came with Irrfan Khan’s comeback film, Angrezi Medium, but just like Baaghi 3, the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent government measure of self-quarantine affected the educational drama as there were no theatres open and it became a flop, with box office figures around Rs. 10 crore nett.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, we have seen several biggies like Sooryavanshi and '83 being pushed by the filmmakers. We hope this pandemic will end soon along with the dry spell of Bollywood at the box office, and that people will flock to the theatres to get entertained.