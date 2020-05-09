Boxing legend Muhammad Ali was once ‘stood up by Elvis Presley’ for sparring session

Muhammad Ali was once stood up by rock and roll icon Elvis Presley, a new book has revealed – with the revered musician mistakenly turning up 12 hours late to watch a sparring session.

The former heavyweight was famously close friends with Presley before the latter’s death in 1977, and invited the legendary performer to watch him in action in secret.

But after enduring an eventful evening, Presley finally arrived at the gym half a day too late and reportedly ‘high or drunk’.

George Dillman, who trained with the People’s Champion and a series of renowned former martial arts students, shed light on the bizarre encounter.

Speaking to Fiaz Rafiq for his book, Muhammad Ali: The Life of a Legend, he said: ‘Muhammad came over to me, and he said, “You can’t tell everybody. Tomorrow be here at 4 o’clock”.

‘He usually boxed at 2 o’clock – this is when he did his sparring. He says to me, “Nobody’s to know that Elvis Presley is coming to watch me spar”.

Fiaz Rafiq recalls the bizarre meeting for his new book on Ali: The Life of a Legend (pictured)

‘Four o’clock came and we kept waiting and waiting. No Elvis. I’m going to make a long story short. Muhammad Ali, at about 6 o’clock, said “I’ve got to get my boxing in”.

‘So they started the boxing and he sparred with the sparring partners. I think somebody called to say he was coming late! No Elvis, no Elvis, no Elvis! It got late at night, it was 9pm or 10pm at night. I said, “I’m heading home. I doubt he’s going to show”.

‘I found out the next day that Elvis showed up 4 o’clock in the morning. They said he got lost. But he went to do other things and he showed up at 4am. Ali woke up the cook and had the cook make some breakfast and coffee.

‘Elvis, from what they told me, was a little high or drunk. I don’t know how you want to say it but he was… and Ali gave him breakfast and they sat and had a chat. Then about 8am or 9am they went out shopping together.’

Presley even gifted Ali a custom-designed robe ahead of his win over Joe Bugner in 1973, despite the embroidery mistakenly reading ‘People’s Choice’ instead of the boxer’s usual moniker.

The robe was created in a similar vein to Presley’s stage jumpsuits.

The pair first met in February that year and were photographed together – with Ali even ensuring an exchange of gifts by handing the musician a pair of signed boxing gloves.