Boy George says the coronavirus pandemic has caused him to lose his sex drive

Boy George has revealed an unusual side effect to be being in lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, claiming he’s lost his sex drive.

In an interview with Triple M’s Moonman In The Morning on Friday, the 58-year-old pop icon confessed he has ‘zero urge’.

‘It’s funny actually, because I was talking to a friend of mine earlier, and I was saying, “I have zero urge. I have got zero urge”,’ he revealed.

‘I don’t know what it is, but I’ve just gone into this very laidback [mode].’

But George (real name George Alan O’Dowd) admitted he probably wouldn’t turn sex down if the opportunity arose.

‘I’m sure if it fell on my lap, I probably would. You know, if something fell into my lap, I’m sure I’d be like, “Well, you’re here now. I might as well make a cup of tea,”‘ he joked.

He also said the weather was partly to blame, with the London-based star explaining it’s ‘very hot’ in the UK at the moment.

‘I suppose in the current climate, the idea of it. You know, it’s very hot in London as well… Can’t be bothered,’ he said.

The show’s hosts, Lawrence Mooney, Jess Eva and Chris Page, pointed out that most pop stars seem to have a insatiable sexual appetite, and they were surprised to hear his had ‘died’.

Kinky: The conversation turned to sex when the show’s hosts told George they’d spoken to Kelly Rowland (far left), who’s been asking her friends to send her vibrators while in lockdown. Pictured on The Voice with Guy Sebastian (second right) and Delta Goodrem (far right)

‘I never said it died. I just said it’s laying dormant, like a dragon,’ he added.

The conversation turned to sex when the show’s hosts told George they’d recently spoken to fellow The Voice coach Kelly Rowland, who revealed she’s been asking her friends to send her vibrators while in lockdown.

A laughing George was then asked how he’s been staying ‘frisky in isolation’, prompting him to confess that he hasn’t.