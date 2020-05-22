Boyfriend is arrested after woman fell from balcony

Jimmys Post

Boyfriend is arrested after his girlfriend, 45, fell TEN storeys to her death at swanky hotel in Sydney’s CBD

  • Body was found about 8pm after emergency services called to Hyatt Regency 
  • Police called to reports of a fall from the hotel at Darling Harbour in city’s CBD
  • Crime scene established and a police investigation launched into woman’s death
  • Police have not formally identified the woman and it is not known how she died 

A man has been arrested after his partner died in a fatal balcony fall at a swanky hotel in Sydney’s CBD. 

The woman’s body was discovered about 8pm on Friday after emergency services were called to Sussex Street to reports of a fall from the Hyatt Regency hotel at Darling Harbour in the city’s CBD. 

Police said on Saturday that the 45-year-old woman had fallen from the tenth floor balcony.  

A woman has mysteriously fallen from the balcony of Sydney’s Hyatt Regency hotel (pictured) on Friday evening 

Officers from Sydney City Police Area Command and paramedics found the woman’s body on a level one rooftop.

She was declared dead at the scene. Police have not yet formally identified the woman.

It is unknown if the woman died from the fall or was already dead beforehand. 

A 48-year-old man, believed to be the woman’s partner, was arrested at the scene and taken to Day Street Police Station. 

He has since been released pending further investigation.  

A crime scene has been established and a police investigation has been launched into her death.  

 

