BoysLockerRoom leaves Bollywood shocked and shaken; Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker react in disgust | Bollywood Life

Bollywood expressed shock and concern over the mindset of certain teenage boys in Delhi after the Boys Locker Room controversy exploded.

Leaked screenshots of a private Instagram chat group comprising some teenage school students from Delhi has stirred up a storm over rape culture in India. Many of these boys were allegedly seen sharing photos of underage girls, objectifying them, and planning gang rapes.

"This a multi-faceted problem. Because everyone is still squeamish about sex education in our populous/moralistic country, teenagers are confusing porn for sex education! And now data is free. How dangerous! This will explode in our faces in the next five years sadly, I reckon," tweeted Richa Chadha.

Swara Bhasker expressed: “#boyslockerroom a telling tale of how toxic masculinity starts young! Underage boys gleefully planning how to rape & gangrape minor girls. Parents & teachers must address this with those Kids.. Not enough to ‘hang rapists’.. we must attack the mentality that creates rapists!”

Chandan Roy Sanyal shared: “15 year old School Boys from distinguished delhi schools talk about raping the girls in their own class. Shocked to the core !!”

Sonam Kapoor also published a strong Insta story against this, writing: “Who the **** are these gross boys? Name them, shame them and cancel them. This reeks of entitlement and gross negligence on their parents part. The parents are to be blamed for raising sons who don’t respect human beings and spoiling them. And boys you should be ashamed.”

Meanwhile, the Cyber Cell of Delhi Police have detained a 15-year-old student of a prominent school in South Delhi in connection with the Instagram chat group where rapes were glorified and photos of underage girls were being shared and objectified. Twenty two other boys have also have been identified.

(As per inputs from IANS)

