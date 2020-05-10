Boyz II Men perform a special Mother’s Day song on ‘SNL’

“On behalf of ‘SNL,’ we’d like to send a very special Happy Mother’s Day to all of the mothers that can’t be with their children this year, and all the mothers that we’ve lost,” Che said. “We love you, we miss you and thank you.”

Boyz II Men then sang “A Song for Mama” from their homes. Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, who produced the song, joined them on guitar.

As the group sang lyrics such as “Mama you know I love you,” and “You gave me strength to go on,” pictures of “SNL” cast members — including Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant — with their own mothers were shown.