Bracknell farmers just win, win and win

Northern Tasmanian dairy farmers Grant and Kim Archer have yet again taken out the top prize as the Tasmanian dairy business of the year. It is the fourth time the couple have have collected the Tasmanian Dairy Business of the Year title, with this 2020 win by their company Active Dairies making them the most successful farmers in the awards’ history. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania This year they were working on their farm in Bracknell which they purchased in 2013, starting with 210 cows. They now have a rotary dairy in a central location, have installed a pivot irrigation system and increased their cow numbers to 1200. IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Archer attributed their farming success to always trying to get the best out of their land. “When we first came here one of the first things I did was an intensive four month irrigation course because I knew that irrigation was going to be an important part of farming in this area,” he said. “We do tend to be a bit more aggressive in our management styles, we always push the systems.” Tasmanian Institute of Agriculture Dairy team leader Lesley Irvine said the judging panel were impressed by the strategic growth of the business, as well as upskill opportunity for staff. “They have implemented a range of management strategies to achieve high profitability on a predominantly rain-fed dairy farm … while the irrigated area has increased on the farm, there is still a large area of rain-fed pasture, making silage an important part of the diet which needs to be balanced carefully to ensure good milk production.” Our COVID-19 news articles relating to public health and safety are free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/NX9MbAzZyG5Vh8eWtwPQfX/b7868dbf-f157-4fc7-a5d0-850156e9f330.jpg/r0_688_2792_2265_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg