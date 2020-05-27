Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are ‘getting along better’

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been ‘getting on better’ since agreeing on the custody schedule for their children.

The pair split in 2016 and were legally divorced last year but are said to be on good terms after finally agreeing arrangements for their six children – Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

‘Brad’s kids are the most important thing to him. He tells his friends he learns so much about life from his own children,’ a source told Entertainment Tonight.

All good: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Seen in 2011

‘He and Angie have been getting along so much better since the custody rules have been worked out. They have come so far.’

The 56-year-old actor is also ‘proud’ of daughter Shiloh and is excited about celebrating her 14th birthday on Wednesday.

The insider added: ‘Shiloh is close to both of her parents. All the kids have been looking forward to Shiloh’s birthday and plan to celebrate with a birthday cake.

‘Brad is so proud of Shiloh and who she has become. He loves that she always stays true to herself and is good to her brothers and sisters.’

Party time: Seen in 2019

The Once Upon A Time in Hollywood star’s marriage to Angelina, 44, was officially declared over in April 2019 and it was reported that the relationship was ‘the best it’s been since their split’.

A source said at the time: ‘Brad and Angelina have come a long way.

‘To the surprise of many of their closest friends, their communication has improved tremendously and they’re both dedicated to co-parenting.

His little ones many years ago: Shiloh wit dad and Pax in 2014 in Hollywood

‘Their kids have a custody schedule and that’s made a huge difference for the whole family. The schedule has alleviated any of the planning pressures Brad and Angelina have faced in the past. Now the kids spend time with both their parents and are happy and thriving.’

Earlier this month UsWeekly said the same.

‘Things between Brad and Angelina are better than they have been,’ a source told the site. ‘They’re more cordial — they’re aiming toward resolutions that work for each of them.’

Before the end: The two seen here in 2014

The insider also said that Pitt does not have contact with Maddox and Pax.

At 18, Maddox is allowed to do what he wants. He has been at college in South Korea, but reportedly came home with the lockdown from COVID-19 began.

It is not known why Brad does not see Pax.

It also helps that Brad and Angelina have a new agreement: Pitt currently sees the younger children ‘every few days,’ a second source told the publication.

Living only 10 minutes apart in Los Feliz – he in his large compound that he has owned for 20 years and she is in her $25M home Cecil B DeMille once lived in – makes it all very easy.

So many houses: There are multiple homes on Brad's sprawling property as well as a swimming pool and a skate park

Nice digs: The Oscar-winning Jolie bought an historic mansion in Los Feliz in early 2017 for $25M. It is a glamorous Old Hollywood mansion in Los Feliz's gated and star-studded Laughlin Park community. Cleopatra filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille once lived there

Jolie has also been impressed by Pitt’s continued sobriety. He stopped drinking after their split.

He even told GQ magazine that he could drink anyone under the table, but now he prefers to stay off alcohol.

This comes after a claim that he has been seeing a lot of 31-year-old Arrested Development actress Alia Shawkat.

She was photographed leaving the star’s residence last week.

The beauty has been to the Hollywood icon’s home ‘plenty’ as she lives just 10 minutes away, according to a Wednesday report from UsWeekly.

His pretty lady friend: The 56-year-old Oscar-winning actor has had a visitor – the 31-year-old Arrested Development actress Alia Shawkat. Seen on April 28

Chill buddy: Seen in Hollywood with Michael Cera in 2013

‘They’re hanging out plenty,’ a source said.

‘They’re only about 10 minutes away from each other, so Alia will bike or walk to Brad’s place whenever they have time to chill.’

It was added that her visits to the cover boy’s pad is ‘all very organic and easy.’

The pair have been ordering food in like ‘burgers and pizza,’ said an insider.

The pizza plan for Pitt: Seen in 2019

And sometimes ‘they go for a drive down the coast’ in one of his luxury automobiles.

It has been claimed that she inspires his art work and gives him direction as she is an art aficionado.

‘She’s been by his side at his art studio, helping him brainstorm projects to get involved in, and vice versa,’ said an Us source.

The two met in 2019 through mutual friends, it has been claimed.

They have been seen together nonstop, at art shows, concerts and out to dinner.

Interesting news: Val Kilmer wrote in his new book that he used to date Jolie; seen here, right, in 2005. Far left is Colin Farrell

Pitt has joked about being single since he split from Jolie in 2016, even saying winning an award was good for his Tinder profile.

He later said that was just a joke.

But spending four years with no romance is very unlike Brad who tends to hop from woman to woman.

He dated Kim Hubbard and Sara Hart pre-fame.

Then moved on to Robin Givens, Sinitta, Shalene McCall, Christina Applegate, Jill Schoelen, Elizabeth Daily and Juliette Lewis once in Los Angeles.

Next came bigger stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston then Jolie.

Since splitting from Gia star Jolie, he has been linked to Kate Hudson, Charlize Theron and Neri Oxman.

Meanwhile, Angie – who used to date Val Klimer – urged congress to increase their food stamps for underprivileged children who are not getting their school lunches as schools are closed.