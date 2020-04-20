Brad Pitt Becomes A Weatherman In John Krasinski’s Latest Web Show — Watch

Here’s some good news – Brad Pitt is back to predicting the weather. The Oscar-winner made a surprise cameo in John Krasinski’s new YouTube show, and the forecast is ‘good!’

To combat what feels like a never-ending flow of negativity, John Krasinski, 40, launched his Some Good News YouTube show, and on Episode 4, he had some help to spread the “good news.” After a segment about 2020 marked 20-years of “a continuous human presence” on the International Space Station, a shocked John said, “what just happened? SGN just transmitted from the International Space Station? I’m going to need a second to catch my breath. We should do a check on the weather. Brad, how’s it looking out there?” Cut to Brad Pitt, 56, in his now-trademark flat cap and mint-green sweater, taking a look out his window. “Looks pretty good. Yeah.”

“Thanks, Brad!” a cheerful John said to the Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood star (the cameo is at the 6:40 mark.) This, as it turns out, isn’t the first time that Brad has taken a shot at being an amateur meteorologist. The Fight Club star (who is a massive fan of comedy, judging by how much he raved over Maron on Marc Maron’s podcast) played the “Jim Jefferies Show Weatherman” on, appropriately enough, The Jim Jeffries Show. Each time, Brad brought along a forecast of doom, since the role was meant to stress the importance of climate change. During one episode in June 2017, Brad got biblical about it. “The Lord saw the wickedness of man was great, and the Lord said, ‘I will destroy man, who I have created, from the face of the Earth,’” said Brad. “So, don’t forget your sunscreen.”

Things were (slightly) more lighthearted when Brad reprised the role in 2018. While he still delivered an apocalyptic forecast, Brad made a crack about LeBron James’s height. “Hello, Jim. I know you get this all the time, but can I tell you a joke? Ok, here it goes. I was hanging out with LeBron James, and he said, ‘How’s the weather down there?’ because he’s tall, and I said, ‘The same as it is up there, changing at a pace not before seen in the history of man. Your legacy is pointless. Our people and our memories will all burn.’ We got sunshine in the west, the south, the east, and over here in the north, the ice caps are melting. And I am so, so, so, so scared.” Well, at least Brad kept it cheery for SGN.

On that episode of Some Good New, John held the SGN Prom, a virtual event for all the high school students who were missing out on the yearly event due to “shelter in place” orders. With help from Chance The Rapper, the Jonas Brothers (who all dressed in blazers), and a surprise performance from Billie Eilish and Finneas, John made it possible for students to dance the night away while also help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19.)