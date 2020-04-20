Brad Pitt plays weatherman, and the Jonas Brothers and Billie Eilish play prom in the latest ‘Some Good News’

Oscar-winner Brad Pitt isn’t a weatherman, but he frequently plays one on TV. During the three-season run of comedian Jim Jeffries’s eponymous Comedy Central show, Pitt had a recurring role as the world’s most depressing meteorologist, who highlighted the planet’s bleak future thanks to climate change. But the actor thankfully struck a sunnier tone during his brief cameo on the latest edition of John Krasinski’s YouTube series, Some Good News.

After receiving a transmission from the astronauts aboard the International Space Stations, the New York-based Krasinski checked in with his West Coast weather correspondent. “Brad, how’s it looking out there?” he asked.

Rather than relying on any fancy weather-reading technology, Pitt provided his forecast the old-fashioned way: poking his head outdoors. Scanning the cloudy skies on the balcony of his Los Angeles abode, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star declared that the weather: “Looks… uh, pretty good. Yeah.” Twitter appreciated his direct approach to meteorology.

In addition to an Oscar-winner, the fourth installment of Some Good News also boasted cameos by some Grammy success stories as part of the virtual prom that Krasinski threw for high schoolers who didn’t get to attend their IRL proms. Chance the Rapper gave the amateur DJ the go-ahead to play one of his tracks, while Billie Eilish crooned a portion of her Grammy-winning hit, “Bad Guy,” to give the kids at home something to dance to. The Jonas Brothers also stopped by to perform their hit “Sucker,” this time minus cameos from their spouses.

Brad Pitt’s extended forecast for Some Good News? Positively heartwarming.

Some Good News is streaming on YouTube

