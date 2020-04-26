Brad Pitt Portrays Dr. Anthony Fauci in ‘Saturday Night Live’ At Home Cold Open – Watch!

Dr. Anthony Fauci must be so happy!

After Dr. Fauci said he wants Brad Pitt to portray him on Saturday Night Live, the 56-year-old actor played the doctor while opening SNL: At Home Edition on Saturday (April 25).

During the cold open, Brad as Fauci addressed President Trump‘s misinformation, including saying that they’ll be a vaccine for the virus “relatively soon.”

“Relative to the entire history of Earth?” Brad as Fauci said. “Sure, the vaccine is going to come real fast. But if you were to tell a friend, ‘I’ll be over relatively soon’ and then showed up a year and a half later, well, your friend may be relatively pissed off.”

At the end of the sketch, Brad took off his wig and thanked the real Dr. Fauci for his “calm and clarity during this unnerving time.” He also thanked the medical workers, first responders and their families.