Brain Garden – The 5th Zhijiang International Youth Art Festival 2023 & CAA Graduation Season Kicks Off

HANGZHOU, China, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Brain Garden – The 5th Zhijiang International Youth Art Festival 2023 & CAA Graduation Season kicked off online and offline on June 1. The festival features a wide variety of online and offline artistic shows and activities centered on the future and the youth. It is a grand city-wide artistic feast in Hangzhou.

The Youth Art Festival is presented online on CAACOSMOS and West Lake Sky Screen and offline at six venues, namely Zhejiang Exhibition Hall, West Lake Art Museum, Zhejiang Art Museum, World Tourism Museum, Quan Shanshi Art Center, and Yichuang Town, with a total exhibition area of nearly 70,000 square meters. Over 3,000 works from more than 2,500 Class of 2023 graduates are showcased. Over 2,000 young artists, designers, writers, and scholars have gathered online for this youthful art event.

The theme of the new edition of Youth Art Festival is Brain Garden. In an era where human brains and machine brains simulate each other, and human intelligence competes with artificial intelligence, art has become a “brain garden”: pathways diverge, with infinite computing power and boundless creativity… In the post-pandemic era, amidst the turbulence of excessive generation of AIGC, we call on everyone to nurture their own “brain garden” and summon forth the arrival of spring. Let the flowers of youth bloom and let the artistic creativity flow. Every edition of the Youth Art Festival showcases the works of young CAA artists in the city with the expectations of basing artistic creations in reality and comprehending humanity for society’s sake.

The opening ceremony of The 5th Zhijiang International Youth Art Festival 2023 began at 19:28 on June 1 at Wulin Square, Hangzhou. In 2023, ChatGPT swept the human world and AI set off a new technology revolution.

CAACOSMOS, an online art community of CAA, was debuted on April 8, 2023.It is an art community in the Metaverse and an innovative and interactive platform for global artists and designers.

CAA’s Youth Art Festival has helped to fully unlock the power of art and innovation, inspiring young people with art and facilitating efforts to make the city of Hangzhou, which blends tradition and modernity, a destination and spiritual home for young artists worldwide and a world cradle of cultural innovation in the post-pandemic era.

The Unwalled Academy has started a new journey from Hangzhou.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/brain-garden–the-5th-zhijiang-international-youth-art-festival-2023–caa-graduation-season-kicks-off-301841957.html

SOURCE China Academy of Art

