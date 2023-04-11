Brampton Angels Now Accepting Applications from Startup Founders and Angel Investors

Ontario’s newest Angel investment group will provide dynamic early-stage startup companies with access to capital and valuable mentorship. Brampton Angels is now accepting applications from startup founders seeking funding and Angel investors who would like to join the group. Brampton Angels is powered by Altitude Accelerator to cultivate a strong pipeline of exciting investment opportunities

BRAMPTON, ON, April 11, 2023 /CNW/ – Brampton Angels, Ontario’s newest Angel investment network which launched in March 2023, today announced that it is now accepting applications from startup companies seeking funding and Angel investors who would like to get involved in the exciting Canadian technology startup ecosystem and help shape the future economy.

“The long-term success of innovative early-stage Canadian companies depends on the support infrastructure they receive right at the beginning,” says Louis Sapi, CEO, HS & Partners LLP, and Chairman of the Board, Brampton Angels. “Our new group will act as investors and mentors to these startups and their brilliant and daring entrepreneurs – and we will curate the best investment opportunities for our Angels, too!”

Startups seeking funding may submit their company application here, and Angel investors who would like to become a member of Brampton Angels may apply using this link.

The new Brampton Angels group joins an ecosystem of Angel investor groups across the Province, Angel Investors Ontario.

Ana Misra, an Angel Investor, executive, and co-founder of York Angel Investors, draws from her experience in acquisitions, due diligence, and internal controls for startups, SMEs, as well as private and public companies, in her new role as Treasurer, Brampton Angels.

“Community is especially important for startup founders in this economic climate,” says Misra. “Our group offers access to resources and invaluable support, so founders stay focused, knowing they have the strength of the Brampton Angels behind them. We can help these promising young companies navigate current obstacles, continue to grow, and succeed.”

For more information, sign up here to receive notifications about upcoming Brampton Angels meetings.

About Brampton Angels

Launched in March 2023, Brampton Angels is a members-only, not-for-profit organization of accredited investors. Brampton Angels seek investment opportunities in promising early-stage technology companies. In addition to financial support, Brampton Angels members provide dynamic early-stage companies with valuable mentorship and access to risk capital networks to initiate learning, networking, and growth. Brampton Angels will help companies become market leaders in their industry by bringing together investment, experience, and expertise. Administrative support for Brampton Angels is being provided by Altitude Accelerator.

About Altitude Accelerator

Innovation in Ontario is changing the world and Altitude Accelerator helps tech entrepreneurs grow strong, successful businesses, and get to market faster. Altitude Accelerator offers personalized programs and 1:1 coaching services for every stage of growth, including our sales and marketing-focused Incubator and Investor Readiness for startups raising a seed round. Our unparalleled Advisor network is a deep bench of 50+ dedicated industry and subject matter experts who volunteer their time and skill to help our clients navigate specific challenges. Headquartered in Brampton, Ontario’s Innovation District, Altitude Accelerator is delivered in partnership with the Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation, & Trade.

