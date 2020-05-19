BRAND Napa Valley Pays it Forward: #FromBRANDwithLove:





Motivated by the resilience, optimism, and warmth of its Napa Valley community, BRAND Napa Valley is paying it forward with an expression of gratitude. The Pritchard Hill winery has launched a giveback program during this time of social distancing that proves to be a win/win. With the belief that wine is meant to be shared and enjoyed with others, BRAND Napa Valley is providing wine to the country’s first responders as a token of appreciation for their sacrifice and selfless service.

“We are well aware that first responders are in need of so much right now,” says Christine O’Sullivan, co-proprietor of BRAND Napa Valley. “While wine is not a necessity, we hope it provides a token of our gratitude for their long days of selfless sacrifice and service. We work hard to craft this wine, and they work hard to protect our health and safety. We raise a glass to our first responders.”

BRAND Napa Valley proprietors Christine O’Sullivan and Jim Bean

It works like this: Purchase a $150 ‘BRAND Care Package,’ (a $300 value) during May and June and both you and a first responder of your choosing will receive a bottle of 2016 BRAND Napa Valley BRIO, an estate produced Bordeaux-style Red Blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc and Petit Verdot. Simply click the #FromBRANDwithLove link on Brand’s website, nominate your first responder and include a personalized note. Provide shipping information for both you and your nominee, and leave the rest to BRAND. Full details on the program are here.

Founded in 2009 and acquired in 2019 by long-time Napa Valley grape growers and former Apple executives O’Sullivan and Jim Bean, the BRAND Napa Valley estate sits on a stunning 110-acre property atop Pritchard Hill. A total of 15 planted acres are organically farmed and thoughtfully cultivated, with a total of 16 individual vineyard blocks curated to 13 different rootstock and clonal combinations of Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, and Petit Verdot. BRAND Napa Valley produces three red flagship wines: BRAND Cabernet Sauvignon, BRAND Proprietary Blend, and Brio Red Wine, as well as the recently released BRAND White Wine. In 2020, biodynamic practices were initiated with ownership’s belief that what is below the ground should be as full of life as what grows above.

BRAND Napa Valley Director of Winemaking Philippe Melka

BRAND’s director of winemaking Philippe Melka has been with the winery since its inception and is highly involved in all aspects of farming and winemaking. He works closely with winemaker Matt Johnson in cultivating and creating wines that express the distinctive beauty of the BRAND estate. The winery, designed by architect Juan Carlos Fernandez, exemplifies environmentally sensitive designs and aligns with BRAND’s focus on sustainability. Guests can schedule tours and tastings by appointment. For more information, visit www.brandnapavalley.com.

Photos courtesy of BRAND Napa Valley