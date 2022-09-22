Brander Group Brokers $87 Million IPv4 Sale to Hosting Provider

Brander Group Inc. continues to solidify itself as the global leader in IPv4 address sales, connectivity and cloud consulting. With over 1,500 global clients spanning across 60 countries, Brander Group brokers the largest number of IPv4 addresses and provides IT and telecom solutions to leading brands across the world.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., September 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Brander Group Inc. continues to solidify itself as the global leader in IPv4 address sales, connectivity and cloud consulting. With over 1,500 global clients spanning across 60 countries, Brander Group brokers the largest number of IPv4 addresses and provides IT and telecom solutions to leading brands across the world.

Over the years, the team at Brander Group has developed a proprietary system to uncover organizations who own unused IPv4 addresses. Brander Group’s team of industry experts guides and advises key stakeholders and their network teams through legal chain of custody process, network readdressing strategies, and go-to-market plans to sell assets. Through Brander Group’s fully managed service offerings, all required legal contracts are provided, and technical support is available to accommodate global markets including North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

Brander Group completed a recent transfer of roughly 1.7 million IP addresses to a large hosting provider for over $87 Million USD. Year to date, Brander Group has generated over $200 Million USD in 2022.

“These big wins are a culmination of years of hard work and trust built in this industry. Large IPv4 transfers such as this further validate Brander Group as the leader in the IPv4 market.” stated Jake Brander, President of Brander Group Inc.

Due to Brander Group’s hyper-growth and exceptional year of year performance, they have been named one of the Fastest Growing Companies in America by INC 5000 and Financial Times Magazine. In addition, the team was also won the Gold Stevie Award for Telecommunications Company of the Year from the American Business Association.

About Brander Group Inc.

Brander Group is a rapidly growing IT & Network Infrastructure Brokerage & Consulting Firm. We help leading brands solve complex IT challenges, streamline operations & lower costs. Due to long-standing relationships with 500 of the world’s largest service providers, we are able to offer wholesale pricing and better support in IPv4 Addresses, IT Procurement, Global WAN Connectivity, Cloud Deployments, Mobility & Voice, Security, Colocation & Data Center solutions. The additional value we offer is our provider agnostic approach when solving critical IT and infrastructure issues.

