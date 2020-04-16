Brandi Glanville Goes Off On ‘Rude’ Denise Richards During ‘RHOBH’ Premiere Twitter Rant

Im not in love with anyone but my 2 children. I was never in love with Denise I never said that or implied that.

Im sorry but their is a way to say to your waiter (I’ve waited a lot of tables) that you think your drink might be wrong without being a complete bitch!!!. I judge people by the way they treat others

“I think if your [SIC] unhappy you send things back with a smile & an explanation,” Brandi wrote in a third tweet. “Don’t shoot the messenger you know?”

In a separate tweet, she added that Denise “was rude to a waiter,” but “at least her glam was on point.”

“I’m sorry but their [SIC] is a way to say to your waiter (I’ve waited a lot of tables) that you think your drink might be wrong without being a complete bitch!!!” Brandi tweeted. “I judge people by the way they treat others.”

During an outing with some of the other housewives, Denise went back and forth with a waiter about her drink order, specifically the brand of tequila she was served. She later revealed on Twitter that she apologized to the restaurant.

“I was all fired up before my tequila was delivered. I felt terrible and apologized to the waiter ” Denise tweeted, nothing, “But I do know my tequila #RHOBH.”

Brandi wasn’t done there. She went on to respond to fans about her rumored hookup with Denise, that RHOBH fans may see play out in the new season of the show.

When asked how Denise is “in bed,” Brandi replied to a fan, “I have been sent a legal STFU.”

Another Twitter user then accused Brandi of “pretending to be in love” to get camera time on the show, and she hit back, denying she’s in love with Denise.

“I’m not in love with anyone but my 2 children. I was never in love with Denise I never said that or implied that,” she wrote.

It’s still unclear is Brandi and Denise hooked up, although Brandi continues to allude to the latter on social media. Meanwhile, Denise, who is happily married to Aaron Phypers, has denied the rumors through her representative. The alleged hookup reportedly occurred sometime in 2019 while filming RHOBH. It was confirmed during the season 10 premiere that Denise stopped filming with the cast in December 2019 — after her rumored “months-long affair” with Brandi was revealed in the press during a cast trip to Rome.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is all new every Wednesday at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Be sure to check out our weekly recaps to stay up date on all the drama!