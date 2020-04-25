Brandi Glanville Goes On Expletive-Ridden Rant On Why She’s Not Commenting On Denise Richards’ Drama

Brandi Glanville tweeted about she’s not saying anything more about her alleged hookup with Denise Richards and didn’t hesitate to do a little name calling.

Brandi Glanville, 47, seemed to express some anger over her inability to speak out about the headline-making drama unfolding between her and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Denise Richards, 49, when she posted an expletive-filled tweet on Apr. 24. In the tweet, the reality star admitted she has been asked by Bravo, the show’s network, to not say anything publicly about the alleged affair that happened between her and Denise and called some people eye-catching names. “I’ve been asked by @BravoTV to stay off social media talking about housewives… that is the ONLY reason I am not replying to you f**king hater c*nts! C*nt wait for open season,” her tweet read.

Brandi’s admission comes three days after she revealed that Denise sent her a cease and desist letter to avoid her from talking about her. She shared the news with a fan who asked her if she could fill fans in on Denise on Instagram. “No she sent me a cease-and-desist I will not talk about her,” she wrote in her response.

Before Brandi was stopped from speaking out further about her claim that she got intimate with Denise, she revealed more details about what exactly allegedly happened between her and the blue-eyed beauty during an Instagram Live chat with BP Major on Apr. 16. “Yeah we made out, we hooked up,” she said in the interview. When BP went on to ask whether they hooked up outdoors or indoors she teased that more happened maybe more than once. “Which one? Which time?,” she asked.

Brandi has been keeping RHOBH fans on edge ever since she claimed she hooked up with Denise in Jan. Denise has denied the claim but Brandi has continued to insist a “months long affair” happened in 2019.