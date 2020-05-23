Brandi Glanville reveals she sprays her children with BLEACH WATER

Brandi Glanville has admitted to spraying her children with a combination of bleach and water every time they enter the house amid the coronavirus pandemic.

‘I don’t really care [about chemicals] because I ingest so many different pills,’ Brandi, 47, revealed on her podcast, Brandi Glanville Unfiltered.

‘I spray bleach on my children… when [they] come in because you can’t buy rubbing alcohol anywhere. So I just diluted some bleach and water and everyone gets a little spray spray,’ she said.

Brandi shares sons Mason, 16, and Jake, 13, with her ex-husband Eddie Cibrian, who is now married to LeAnne Rimes.

The former Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star discussed how she had been struggling to home school her children and co-parent with Eddie under the new circumstances.

Brandi told her children they could skip class because she felt the school day was too long, much to the annoyance of Eddie.

‘I think it should be shorter,’ she explained. ‘It’s 8:30 to 3:30 sitting in one place. That’s bulls**t. I told them they could skip school. Their dad’s a d**k and he told me, “Why are they missing classes at your house?” I said, “Because I don’t want their eyes to hurt from the blue screen time.” It didn’t work.’

