Brandi Glanville tweets that Denise Richards was a ‘b*tch’ on RHOBH premiere

Brandi Glanville did not appear on the premiere of season 10 of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, which aired on Wednesday.

But the 47-year-old model’s presence was felt as she tweeted during the show.

And during one of her posts she called Denise Richards, whom she allegedly had an ‘affair’ with last year, a ‘b*tch.’ The ex-wife of actor Eddie Cibrian also told a fan she was not allowed to discuss her relationship with the former Playboy cover girl because she was given a ‘STFU’ order; the star was indeed sent a ‘cease and desist’ order by Richards.

Around the scene: Brandi Glanville did not appear on the premiere of season 10 of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, which aired on Wednesday. But the 47-year-old model’s presence was felt as she tweeted during the show

Mean words: And during one of her posts she called Denise Richards, whom she allegedly had an ‘affair’ with last year, a ‘b*tch’

On Wednesday Brandi said that she did not approve of how Denise talked to a waiter when he managed to get her tequila drink order wrong.

‘I’m sorry but their [SIC] is a way to say to your waiter (I’ve waited a lot of tables) that you think your drink might be wrong without being a complete b*tch!!!’ wrote Brandi.

She then added, ‘I judge people by the way they treat others.’

But Glanville did not stop there.

Not happy with her drink: Richards caused a fuss when her tequila drink was not just so

In another tweet, she said: ‘She was rude to a waiter — at least her glam was on point.’ Then came another note: ‘I think if your [SIC] unhappy you send things back with a smile & an explanation. Don’t shoot the messenger you know?’

But the 49-year-old ex-wife of Charlie Sheen apologized for her behavior.

‘I was all fired up before my tequila was delivered. I felt terrible and apologized to the waiter,’ said the former Bond girl. ‘But I do know my tequila #RHOBH.’

It was not long before fans asked about that alleged affair between Brandi and Denise.

Sorry! But the 49-year-old ex-wife of Charlie Sheen apologized for her behavior. ‘I was all fired up before my tequila was delivered. I felt terrible and apologized to the waiter,’ said the former Bond girl. ‘But I do know my tequila #RHOBH’

‘I have been sent a legal STFU,’ she said to a tweeter who asked how it was to be in ‘bed’ with the actress.

When another tweeter said that Brandi seems to want to pretend to be in love with Denise, Brandi was not having it.

‘I’m not in love with anyone but my 2 children. I was never in love with Denise I never said that or implied that,’ clarified Glanville.

Sources tell UsWeekly that there is ‘no truth to Brandi’s claims.’ But the site also stated there are people who have said that Brandi can back up her claims.

The season 10 premiere titled The Crown Isn’t So Heavy was the first episode since the departure of restaurateur Lisa Vanderpump, 59, who was an original cast member since its premiere in 2010.

In tears: Richards was shown as she stopped filming on The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills over her affair with Glanville surfacing on Wednesday’s season debut

Denise, 49, was then shown breaking the fourth wall as she declared that she was done filming and urged her husband Aaron Phypers, 47, not to speak.

A title card flashed up reading: ‘In December, Denise stopped shooting with the group’.

‘Who gives a s***?,’ Denise said during a group dinner as Kyle said she should have been honest.

Fourth wall: The Bravo show dramatically broke the fourth wall as Denise was shown in front of a green screen being asked by a producer if she was ready to talk

Stopped filming: A title card stated that Denise stopped shooting in December with the group

‘I was honest. I’ve been dishonest. I’m done,’ Denise said as she walked away.

Denise during another flare-up tried to end the conversation and filming during a group dinner.

‘Bravo. Bravo. F***ing Bravo. I’m out. I am not f***ing doing this,’ Denise said using the network’s name out loud combined with profanity in a bid to ruin footage.

Cameras rolling: ‘Bravo. Bravo. F***ing Bravo. I’m out. I am not f***ing doing this,’ Denise said using the network’s name out loud combined with profanity in a bid to ruin footage

Kyle and Lisa Rinna, 56, were shown off-camera as Denise warned Aaron, ‘We’re on camera, don’t say a f***ing word.

They talked to producers and each other on the phone while getting their makeup done.

‘You sign up to show our real lives. You can’t hide anything. Do I think it’s comfortable to talk about my daughter’s eating disorder? No, but that’s life…Denise has a secret and no matter how hard you try, the truth always comes out,’ Lisa said in a confessional.

No talking: Aaron Phypers was told by Denise not to say anything in front of the cameras

Denise was in tears in another group setting as she told her castmates, ‘I’m a very married woman, and I love my husband.’

‘You don’t have to explain yourself,’ said Erika Girardi, 48.

Kyle was then shown calling Lisa and asking if she had seen all the headlines as a DailyMail.com exclusive was shown about Denise stopping filming after her ‘passionate months-long affair with Brandi Glanville was exposed by castmates on a trip to Rome’.

Married woman: She wiped away tears after telling her friends that she was a ‘married woman’

Exclusive report: Kyle was then shown calling Lisa and asking if she had seen all the headlines as a DailyMail.com exclusive was shown about Denise stopping filming after her ‘passionate months-long affair with Brandi Glanville was exposed by castmates on a trip to Rome’

‘I bet you anything she doesn’t show up for the reunion,’ Kyle said.

‘Oh, she’s done. If you ask me, we will never see Denise Richards again,’ Rinna said.

Denise was then seen taking a seat in front of a green screen as a producer asked her, ‘So, Denise. You ready to talk about all this?’

She responded with only a sly smile as the episode ended.