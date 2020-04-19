Brandi Glanville: Why She’ll Never Be ‘Best Of Friends’ With Ex Eddie Cibrian & LeAnn Rimes

Brandi Glanville has been trying her best to co-parent her two children, Mason, 16, and Jake, 13, with her ex Eddie Cibrian and his wife LeAnn Rimes, but they’re on ‘opposite sides of the spectrum’ when it comes to the way they live their lives.

Brandi Glanville, 47, will never be close with her ex Eddie Cibrian, 46, and his wife LeAnn Rimes, 37, despite the fact that they share two kids together. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has stayed in contact with the actor and singer while co-parenting their two songs, Mason, 16, and Jake, 13, but she has no plans of becoming friends with them.

“LeAnn, Eddie and Brandi do the best they can to get along, but they will never be the best of friends,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They don’t really get along, but Brandi is more outspoken about things than LeAnn and Eddie because that’s Brandi’s personality. She’s no BS and tells it just like it is. They’ve come a really long way, but they live very different lives and struggle to get along properly.

Part of the reason the trio can’t connect is because Eddie and LeAnn enjoy having a more private lifestyle than Brandi, who is currently caught in a dramatic feud with her Bravo co-star Denise Richards, 49, does. “LeAnn and Eddie prefer a quieter, more at home lifestyle and Brandi loves to go out and put herself out there a bit more,” the source explained. “They don’t really have an opinion when it comes to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills or the drama with Denise Richards, they just want the best for the boys at all times and do wish she would scale it back sometimes with what she says but they know that’ll never happen. They figure Brandi lives her life and they live theirs and they communicate when they need to for the kids and that’s it. Everyone feels they try their best, but they’re just on opposite sides of the spectrum when it comes to their lifestyles and personalities and it is what it is.”

Brandi’s rocky relationship with Eddie and LeAnn has been making headlines ever since her former husband, whom she was married to from 2001-2010, admitted to having an affair with LeAnn while still married to her after they met on the set of Northern Lights. “Brandi still really struggles seeing eye to eye with them on a lot of things and communicating the way in which she feels is best,” a previous source EXCLUSIVELY told us in Dec. “She does her best to put everything aside and put a smile on her face for the sake of her boys, but it’s not easy for her. Despite time passing, it’s still really hard what she had to go through, and there’s still a lot of hurt and anger there even though everyone’s moved on. She didn’t like that they painted this picture of everything is great between them all because it’s not. They still struggle to co-parent and get along.”